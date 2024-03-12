Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' UNSEEN Tender Moments from Pre-wedding Bash Are Too Mushy to Be Missed

Hyderabad: Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are on the brink of celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary in December of this year. Recently, numerous photos capturing moments from their pre-wedding festivities surfaced on social media platforms. Among these images taken in 2018 also feature Priyanka's mother, Dr. Madhu Chopra, and her brother, Siddharth Chopra.

One particular picture showcases the couple seated together, beaming during a religious ceremony. Priyanka is dressed in a blue and white patterned ensemble, while Nick Jonas opted for a pink and gold kurta paired with white pyjamas. A heartwarming moment was captured as Nick lovingly embraced Priyanka from behind in another photograph. One more photo captures Nick showcasing his musical talents as he plays a dhol. Their family members were also part of the joyous celebrations.

In a touching moment, Nick is seen hugging Priyanka, who tenderly kisses his neck. Siddharth can be seen in another picture, applying tika on Nick's forehead. A fan account shared these unseen photos from their pre-wedding festivities with the caption, "Beautiful unseen pics from 2018 pre-wedding celebrations." The fan account added, "More unseens from the pre-wedding puja in 2018."

The couple exchanged vows in both Christian and Hindu ceremonies at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur on December 1st and 2nd, 2018. Subsequently, they hosted receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. In January 2022, Priyanka and Nick announced the arrival of their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, born via surrogacy.

On the work front, Priyanka will star alongside actor Karl Urban in the upcoming film The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers. According to a news site, set in the 19th century Caribbean, the movie follows the story of a former female pirate (played by Priyanka) who must protect her family from the shadows of her mysterious past. The Bluff is a joint production of AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios.