Vicky Jain Commits to 'forever' with Ankita Lokhande, Sets the Record Straight on Mother's Remarks

Hyderabad: Ankita Lokhande's husband, Vicky Jain, gained both popularity and notoriety on Bigg Boss 17. Despite his appreciated gameplay, his relationship with Ankita faced challenges due to frequent fights. The turning point came when Vicky's mother questioned Ankita's behavior, and his friendships with Mannara Chopra, Ayesha Khan, and Sanaa Raees Khan were scrutinised. Days after the show got over, Vicky addressed these issues.

Regarding their disagreements, Vicky explained, "That show is about real personalities, how you react in a situation there matters. If you have faced the worst in your relationship there, then you know what you have to work on. Sometimes you don’t know what is wrong and the relationship gets over, but we knew what was wrong, so now we can improve it. Every coin has two sides, this is one side where people are watching me on the show."

Responding to the criticism of their words, Vicky defended, "People were judging the words we said to each other, but they don’t know the comfort we share. We accept each other in every way to stay in that relationship." Dismissing divorce rumors, he stated, "People will judge because it’s a show, but those words mean nothing in front of the relationship we share. We will always live together."

Addressing his family's behavior toward Ankita, Vicky acknowledged some inappropriate words but emphasised the underlying emotions. He commented, "For the first time my family saw me crying, and real emotions came from them. I don’t endorse the words they said, my mother said a few things that were not right, but the emotion behind them were not wrong. Words can be hurtful, but in a relationship, you should not see the words but the emotions behind them."

Speaking about his friendships with Mannara, Ayesha, and Sanaa, Vicky clarified, "I don’t react to it because I know what the real intention is. I don’t care what people talk about, but it is shameful. I am almost 20 years older than them, so I felt bad for the girls and their families."

When asked about Ankita's fourth-place finish, Vicky revealed disappointment, saying that they all hoped Ankita would win. The journey was challenging, and even Salman Khan expressed his belief that she was the true winner. "After having the journey we had when the result is like this it gets upsetting."