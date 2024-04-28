Venkat Prabhu Renders Clarification after Receiving Backlash over Supposed Jab at Coolie Teaser

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 23 hours ago

Venkat Prabhu Renders Clarification after Receiving Backlash over Veiled Jab at Coolie Teaser

Perceived as a veiled dig at Rajinikanth's Coolie teaser, Venkat Prabhu's latest social media post divides social media. While some dismissed it as jest, others condemned it. Following the backlash, Venkat clarifies his post was aimed at the commercial film industry as a whole.

Hyderabad: Director Venkat Prabhu, who is busy filming his upcoming project GOAT starring Thalapathy Vijay, sparked controversy with a recent Instagram post. Reposting a reel discussing the formulaic nature of commercial Tamil cinema trailers, he seemed to find humour in the predictability of punch dialogues and mass appeal. Though his social media post seemingly intended to amuse, it ended up drawing criticism.

It all began when Venkat shared a post by Karthik Kumar, a standup comedian, discussing the striking similarities in promotional materials for commercial films. Soon after, Venkat's post sparked a divide among internet users, with fans of Rajinikanth accusing him of subtly targeting the Coolie title teaser. However, another faction of social media users interpreted it as harmless banter and brushed it off.

Venkat Prabhu Renders Clarification after Receiving Backlash over Veiled Jab at Coolie Teaser
Venkat Prabhu Renders Clarification after Receiving Backlash over Veiled Jab at Coolie Teaser

As the comments escalated, Venkat Prabhu took to X, formerly Twitter to clarify his stance. He wrote, "No no no!! It’s about all of us who are doing commercial flick! And what he is saying is kinda true too!!" Adding to his statement, Venkat pondered, "If we try to give something different from the regular commercial template are the fans ready to accept (thinking emoji)"

This isn't the first time Prabhu's social media activity has stirred controversy. Previously, he faced backlash for labeling Atlee's Mersal as an adaptation. As Prabhu's remarks ignite debate, netizens wonder if GOAT diverge from the conventional commercial formula.

Meanwhile, GOAT is ready to hit the screens on September 5. Before that, the makers will be unveiling second single from Vijay starrer in June.

Read More

  1. Venkat Prabhu CONFIRMS GOAT Second Single in June, Reacts to Thalapathy Fans' Teaser Release Demand
  2. Venkat Prabhu REVEALS Moscow connect of Vijay's character in GOAT
  3. Venkat Prabhu Spills on GOAT Title Choice for Vijay Starrer, Teases Major Update in a Week

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

Fossil Of 'Largest Ever Snake Vasuki Indicus' Found In Gujarat; 15m Long, Weighing 1000 Kg

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.