Venkat Prabhu Renders Clarification after Receiving Backlash over Supposed Jab at Coolie Teaser

Hyderabad: Director Venkat Prabhu, who is busy filming his upcoming project GOAT starring Thalapathy Vijay, sparked controversy with a recent Instagram post. Reposting a reel discussing the formulaic nature of commercial Tamil cinema trailers, he seemed to find humour in the predictability of punch dialogues and mass appeal. Though his social media post seemingly intended to amuse, it ended up drawing criticism.

It all began when Venkat shared a post by Karthik Kumar, a standup comedian, discussing the striking similarities in promotional materials for commercial films. Soon after, Venkat's post sparked a divide among internet users, with fans of Rajinikanth accusing him of subtly targeting the Coolie title teaser. However, another faction of social media users interpreted it as harmless banter and brushed it off.

Venkat Prabhu Renders Clarification after Receiving Backlash over Veiled Jab at Coolie Teaser

As the comments escalated, Venkat Prabhu took to X, formerly Twitter to clarify his stance. He wrote, "No no no!! It’s about all of us who are doing commercial flick! And what he is saying is kinda true too!!" Adding to his statement, Venkat pondered, "If we try to give something different from the regular commercial template are the fans ready to accept (thinking emoji)"

This isn't the first time Prabhu's social media activity has stirred controversy. Previously, he faced backlash for labeling Atlee's Mersal as an adaptation. As Prabhu's remarks ignite debate, netizens wonder if GOAT diverge from the conventional commercial formula.

Meanwhile, GOAT is ready to hit the screens on September 5. Before that, the makers will be unveiling second single from Vijay starrer in June.