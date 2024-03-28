Swatantrya Veer Savarkar vs Madgaon Express BO Day 6: Randeep's Film Lags behind Kunal's Directorial

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Mar 28, 2024, 9:57 AM IST

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar vs Madgaon Express BO Day 6: Randeep's Film Lags behind Kunal's Directorial

Madgaon Express, directed by Kunal Kemmu, and Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, directed by Randeep Hooda, are both struggling to get viewers to theatres after opening on a decent note. However, Madgaon Express is ahead of Randeep's film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.

Hyderabad: Kunal Kemmu's directorial venture Madgaon Express, and Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, directed by Randeep Hooda, both clashed at the theatres on Friday. After opening to positive reviews both films are witnessing are dip at the box office. With the neck-to-neck competition, Madgaon Express is performing slightly better than Randeep's film.

  • " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="">

According to Industry tracker Sacnilk, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is likely to have made roughly Rs 0.86 crore on its sixth day of release, while Madgaon Express would have earned around Rs 1.14 crore on Wednesday. Madgaon Express's total revenues to date remain at Rs 12.24 crore, while Swatantrya Veer Savarkar's total collection stands at Rs 10.06 crore.

  • " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="">

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar dives into the life of V.D. Savarkar, an Indian freedom fighter, and stars Ankita Lokhande as Savarkar's wife Yamunabai. On the other hand, Madgaon Express chronicles the adventures of three childhood friends, played by Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, and Avinash Tiwary. The trio take a vacation to Goa, which turns into unforeseen twists.

Coming back to Randeep's period drama, the film is produced by Zed Studios, Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, Randeep Hooda, and Yogesh Rahar. It is co-produced by Roopa Pandit, Sam Khan, Anwar Ali, and Panchali Chakraborty. The film depicts the freedom fighter's journey and struggle as he fights for India's independence.

Talking about Madgaon Express, the comedy drama is bankrolled by Excel Entertainment, the production company of Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. In order to stimulate ticket sales and attract more spectators, the producers of both films implemented a Buy 1 Get 1 offer on tickets. As competition intensifies, it will be interesting to monitor the success of these films.

Read More

  1. Swatantrya Veer Savarkar vs Madgaon Express BO: Randeep and Kunal's Films Crash on Day 5
  2. Swatantrya Veer Savarkar X Review: Check out What Netizens Have to Say about Randeep Hooda's Film
  3. Madgaon Express X Review: Netizens Laud Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary's Comedy Drama

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Tale of Human-Penguin Friendship: 'Maruti' Finds Home & Solace at Indian Antarctic Station

Holi 2024: How Different States Celebrate the Festival of Colours in India

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

Getting Acne Even in 30s and 40s? Know All Reasons and Treatment

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.