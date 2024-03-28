Swatantrya Veer Savarkar vs Madgaon Express BO Day 6: Randeep's Film Lags behind Kunal's Directorial

Hyderabad: Kunal Kemmu's directorial venture Madgaon Express, and Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, directed by Randeep Hooda, both clashed at the theatres on Friday. After opening to positive reviews both films are witnessing are dip at the box office. With the neck-to-neck competition, Madgaon Express is performing slightly better than Randeep's film.

According to Industry tracker Sacnilk, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is likely to have made roughly Rs 0.86 crore on its sixth day of release, while Madgaon Express would have earned around Rs 1.14 crore on Wednesday. Madgaon Express's total revenues to date remain at Rs 12.24 crore, while Swatantrya Veer Savarkar's total collection stands at Rs 10.06 crore.

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar dives into the life of V.D. Savarkar, an Indian freedom fighter, and stars Ankita Lokhande as Savarkar's wife Yamunabai. On the other hand, Madgaon Express chronicles the adventures of three childhood friends, played by Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, and Avinash Tiwary. The trio take a vacation to Goa, which turns into unforeseen twists.

Coming back to Randeep's period drama, the film is produced by Zed Studios, Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, Randeep Hooda, and Yogesh Rahar. It is co-produced by Roopa Pandit, Sam Khan, Anwar Ali, and Panchali Chakraborty. The film depicts the freedom fighter's journey and struggle as he fights for India's independence.

Talking about Madgaon Express, the comedy drama is bankrolled by Excel Entertainment, the production company of Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. In order to stimulate ticket sales and attract more spectators, the producers of both films implemented a Buy 1 Get 1 offer on tickets. As competition intensifies, it will be interesting to monitor the success of these films.