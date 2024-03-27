Swatantrya Veer Savarkar vs Madgaon Express BO: Randeep and Kunal's Films Crash on Day 5

Hyderabad: Randeep Hooda and Kunal Kemmu's directorial ventures Swatantrya Veer Savarkar and Madgaon Express released in theatres on Friday. Both films, though totally contrasting in nature, are facing a neck-to-neck competition at the box office. Madagon Express is an out and out comedy movie, while the other is a biographical film based on the life of one of the revolutionaries of India.

Both the films opened to positive reviews from both critics and audiences alike. However, after a decent opening at the box office, Madgaon Express and Swatantrya Veer Savarkar have shown a dip in earnings. According to Industry tracker Sacnilk, Randeep Hooda's film grossed little over Rs 1 crore in India on its first Tuesday.

The film opened to Rs 1.05 crore on its first day and Rs 2.25 crore on its second day. On its third day, it minted Rs 2.7 crore, and on its fourth day Rs 2.15 crore. Early estimates indicate that the film generated Rs 1.10 crore nett in India on its fifth day. The film has grossed Rs 9.15 crore nett in India so far.

Apart from directing the historical drama, Randeep Hooda also stars as the film's protagonist. The film also features Ankita Lokhande and Amit Sial. The fil based on the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarka was released in Hindi and Marathi. It is produced by Zed Studios, Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, Randeep Hooda, and Yogesh Rahar.

On the other hand, the comedy-drama madgaon Express too witnessed a decline in earnings on Tuesday. According to Sacnilk, the film opened at Rs 1.5 crore on Friday, made Rs 2.75 crore on day two, Rs 2.8 crore on day three, and Rs 2.6 crore on day four. On the fifth day, the film minted Rs 1.50.

On its sixth day, the film made Rs 1.50 crore nett in India, according to early estimates, taking its total to Rs 11.15 crore. The film revolves around three young boys who want to go on a vacation to Goa. Though their wish comes true, it quickly becomes a nightmare after they board the Madgaon Express train to Goa, their destination.

Madgaon Express stars Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye, and Chhaya Kadam. The film is bamkrolled by Excel Entertainment, which is owned by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.