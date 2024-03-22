Madgaon Express X Review: Netizens Laud Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary's Comedy Drama

Hyderabad: Kunal Kemmu's directorial venture Madgaon Express hit theatres on March 22. The film stars Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary in leading parts. It promises a raucous comedy set against the picturesque backdrop of Goa.

The film is a story of three young boys who want to visit Goa someday. Their fantasy comes true, but it quickly turns into a nightmare when the three pals, now adults, board the Madgaon Express train to Goa. The comic drama has generated plenty of buzz, and its trailer has received an incredible response. Now, with the release of the film, X (formerly known as Twitter) is flooded with positive reviews about the film.

Taking to X, trade analyst Ramesh Bala wrote: "#MadgaonExpress [4/5 Stars] #Review : It is truly a fun watch! Brilliant punches! Constant laughter throughout! Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam are all just rocked! Loved it! The movie takes us on a Goa trip via Madgaon express. After long time watched such a comedy film. It is also a fun family entertainer."

A social media user wrote: ""#MadgaonExpress ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Kya mast movje hai amazing performances teeno ladke 🫶🫶🫶 and Nora 🫶 wah wah what fun 🤩 love it @avinashtiw85 @pratikg80 @divyenndu @kunalkemmu Kya baat hai." The film has been garnering positive comments for all of its sections, from acting, direction to storyline.

Kunal Kemmu, who has appeared in Dhol, Kalyug, Lootcase, and other films, makes his directorial debut with Madgaon Express. The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the Excel Entertainment banner. Talking about donning the director's hat, Kunal previously stated in an interview that he never imagined himself directing this film.

"I fantasised about it, but made no plans. I enjoyed writing, so when I created the script for the film, I assumed I would merely perform in it...those who read the script commented that I had written the movie differently and that I should make it myself, Kemmu said.