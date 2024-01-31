Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan All Set to Make a Comeback on TV

Hyderabad: Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan that initially graced television screens in 1987, is set to make a return. This iconic adaptation has etched its place in the hearts of audiences, attaining cult classic status in the industry. The show, which received an overwhelming response during its original release, is revered as one of the most popular mythological sagas ever made in the history on Indian television.

Doordarshan has officially announced the re-telecast of Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan. This revelation, made through their official X handle, kindled excitement among fans. The short clip shared on social media encapsulates the essence of the show, describing it as the unparalleled saga of religion, love, and dedication. The announcement has left viewers eagerly anticipating the return of this beloved classic on DDNational.

The nation, having recently celebrated the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony with fervor, finds itself immersed in the devotion of Lord Rama. The re-telecast of this mythological masterpiece is expected to resonate with a wide audience.

While the telecast date remains undisclosed, the epic saga boasts a stellar cast, featuring Arun Govil as Lord Ram, Deepika Chikhlia as Mata Sita, and Sunil Lahiri as Lakshman. Notable contributions from Late Dara Singh as Hanuman and Late Arvind Trivedi as Ravana further enriched the narrative.

In 2020, during the lockdown period, Ramayan had previously aired on Doordarshan, drawing significant viewership. The revival of this cherished classic aligns with a broader trend, as DD Bharti also saw the re-release of B R Chopra's Mahabharat during that time. As audiences eagerly await the return of Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, the anticipation grows for a nostalgic journey through the timeless narrative that continues to resonate Indians across generations.