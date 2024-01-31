Loading...

Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan All Set to Make a Comeback on TV

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Published : Jan 31, 2024, 4:15 PM IST

Ramayan, Ramanand Sagar, Arun Govil, Deepika Chikhlia

Ramayna, a timeless mythological saga by Ramanand Sagar, is all set to make a comeback on television. The show headlined by Arun Govil, Deepika Chikhlia, and Sunil Lahiri as Lakshman will soon return on DDNational.

Hyderabad: Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan that initially graced television screens in 1987, is set to make a return. This iconic adaptation has etched its place in the hearts of audiences, attaining cult classic status in the industry. The show, which received an overwhelming response during its original release, is revered as one of the most popular mythological sagas ever made in the history on Indian television.

Doordarshan has officially announced the re-telecast of Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan. This revelation, made through their official X handle, kindled excitement among fans. The short clip shared on social media encapsulates the essence of the show, describing it as the unparalleled saga of religion, love, and dedication. The announcement has left viewers eagerly anticipating the return of this beloved classic on DDNational.

  • धर्म, प्रेम, और समर्पण की अद्वितीय गाथा...एक बार फिर आ रहा है पूरे भारत का सबसे लोकप्रिय शो 'रामायण', जल्द देखिए #DDNational पर। #Ramayan | @arungovil12 | @ChikhliaDipika | @LahriSunil pic.twitter.com/NR8LJ32qyL

    — Doordarshan National दूरदर्शन नेशनल (@DDNational) January 31, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

The nation, having recently celebrated the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony with fervor, finds itself immersed in the devotion of Lord Rama. The re-telecast of this mythological masterpiece is expected to resonate with a wide audience.

While the telecast date remains undisclosed, the epic saga boasts a stellar cast, featuring Arun Govil as Lord Ram, Deepika Chikhlia as Mata Sita, and Sunil Lahiri as Lakshman. Notable contributions from Late Dara Singh as Hanuman and Late Arvind Trivedi as Ravana further enriched the narrative.

In 2020, during the lockdown period, Ramayan had previously aired on Doordarshan, drawing significant viewership. The revival of this cherished classic aligns with a broader trend, as DD Bharti also saw the re-release of B R Chopra's Mahabharat during that time. As audiences eagerly await the return of Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, the anticipation grows for a nostalgic journey through the timeless narrative that continues to resonate Indians across generations.

Read More

  1. Arun Govil reveals Ramanand Sagar initially rejected him for Lord Ram role in Ramayan
  2. TV's 'Ram' Arun Govil reacts to 'Adipurush' row, says "The Damage is Done"
  3. Ramayan's Sita aka Dipika Chikhila trolled for glam transformation video

TAGGED:

RamayanRamanand SagarArun GovilDeepika Chikhlia

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Grammy Awards 2024: Who Won What, Check out Full List of Winners

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.