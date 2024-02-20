PVR INOX Cut down Ticket Prices to Mark Cinema Lovers Day

Hyderabad: On Cinema Lovers Day this Friday, PVR INOX cinema chains are offering movie enthusiasts the chance to enjoy their films for just Rs 99 per ticket. Viewers can indulge in recent releases such as All India Rank, Article 370, Crackk, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Fighter, or opt for popular Hollywood movies like Madame Web, The Holdovers, Bob Marley-One Love, Mean Girls and The Teachers Lounge in the Hollywood collection.

In addition to the special Rs 99 rate for regular seats, PVR INOX has crafted an attractive pricing model for audiences seeking a more luxurious movie experience on Cinema Lovers Day. The company announced that ticket prices for recliner seats have been reduced to Rs 199 and those desiring to enjoy films in IMAX, 4DX, MX4D and gold categories can also avail of discounted rates.

Gautam Dutta, Co-CEO of PVR INOX Limited, expressed excitement about celebrating Cinema Lovers Day, inspired by the success of National Cinema Day. "Movies have a special place in the hearts of Indian viewers and are celebrated with great enthusiasm. We are delighted to enhance this celebrations by honouring Cinema Lovers Day and invite all Indian movie enthusiasts to seize the opportunity to enjoy a wide array of movie titles on February 23," the CEO said.

The special ticket price of Rs 99 is valid for all regular screenings at mainstream cinemas booked on February 23 in various cities across the countries, excluding southern states except Karnataka.