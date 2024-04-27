Parineeti Chopra Reveals She Was Asked to Quit Bollywood If She Can't Spend 4L per Month on Trainer

Parineeti Chopra Mocked for Financial Limits, Asked to Spend Rs 4 Lakh on Fitness per Month

Parineeti Chopra shares her early struggles in the film industry, highlighting her middle-class background and unfamiliarity with Bollywood. She recounts being mocked by a coworker for not affording a personal trainer for Rs 4 lakh per month.

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra opened up about the financial struggle she faced during her early years in the film industry. Luxuries like travelling business class were unattainable, and she only began to relish them later in her career. The actor recounted an experience when a coworker from Mumbai mocked her for being unable to afford a personal trainer, whose monthly fee is Rs 4 lakh.

In a conversation on a podcast, Parineeti shared her background, emphasising her middle-class upbringing and her unfamiliarity with the glamorous world of Bollywood. "I don't come from a very rich background. I'm actually a very simple, middle-class girl. I genuinely don't understand Bollywood. I genuinely don't know how people in Mumbai operate. And people who were already from here and already knew this world judged me a lot," she said.

Parineeti recalled a time when a co-actor from Mumbai, who came from a privileged upbringing, mocked her for not being able to afford a personal trainer, suggesting that she should hire one for Rs 4 lakh per month. She defended herself, explaining that she earned a modest salary of Rs 5 lakh for her debut film and couldn't justify the expense. She said, "He was like, 'If you can't afford it, then you shouldn't be in this profession'"

The actor further recalled feeling judged by her fellow workers for not being able to afford the finer things in life. She was constantly advised to wear designer clothes and accessories, but she knew that was beyond her means. It wasn't until she completed her fifth film and checked her bank account that she finally felt financially secure enough to indulge in her desires. Only then did she start to appreciate the luxuries she had previously dreamed.

