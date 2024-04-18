Parineeti Chopra's Live Singing in Amar Singh Chamkila Stuns Hubby Raghav Chadha

Hyderabad: Parineeti Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh's film Amar Singh Chamkila has been receiving appreciation since its release. The film helmed by Imtiaz Ali opened last week to great acclaim from reviewers and viewers alike. Parineeti Chopra discusses her family's and hubby Raghav Chadha's reactions to the film in a recent interview.

The Ishaqzaade actor stated that she and Raghav had crossed paths during the filming of the said film. "He knew a lot about the history of Chamkila and Amarjot, being a Punjabi. He would frequently say, 'My God, you're doing this film!' to show how excited he was. It will be a big hit," she recalled. Parineeti also revealed that her family was shocked to see her perform live on set because it wasn't the typical studio dubbing procedure.

Ananya Panday's Instagram Story

Apart from her family, Bollywood stars have also been praising Amar Singh Chamkila, starring Diljit Dosanjh herself. Actor Ananya Panday is the most recent one to join the chorus of admirers. Ananya Panday showered love on the recently released film Amar Singh Chamkila on social media today.

She posted a picture of the movie poster on her Instagram Stories along with the words "BEAUTY!!!!!!" and an emoji. She also used the song Ishq Mitaye from the album as the background music for her post. Ananya praised the film's cast with a heart-eyed smiley face and applauding hands, tagging, "@imtiazaliofficial, @diljitdosanjh, @parineetichopra, @arrahman and the entire cast and crew.

For the unversed, Amar Singh Chamkila explores the life of the renowned Punjabi singer of the same name, illuminating his outstanding musical accomplishments in the 1980s.