'Looked My Worst': Parineet Says 15Kg Weight Gain for Chamkila Lead to Work Loss, Pregnancy Rumours

Hyderabad: Parineeti Chopra is basking in the success of her latest film, Amar Singh Chamkila, which has won hearts all around. To fit into her character, she put on 15 kilograms, aiming to resemble Amarjot Kaur. The actor admitted that the weight gain changed her appearance so drastically that she shied away from public events. Parineeti also shared the hardships she faced in her career due to the weight gain, as well as dealing with rumours surrounding her pregnancy and supposed plastic surgery.

In an interview with a digital platform, Parineeti recounted the director Imtiaz Ali's request for her to bulk up for the role: "Imtiaz sir told me to gain 15 kgs and said there would be no makeup on my face. I had to look my worst in Chamkila and I said, ‘I will do it.'"

Despite warnings from industry friends about the potential career repercussions of her weight gain, Parineeti found inspiration in Vidya Balan's similar transformation for The Dirty Picture.

Reflecting on the period, she discussed her avoidance of public appearances, missed work opportunities, and the toll of pregnancy and plastic surgery speculations: "As I was shooting for Chamkila for over two years, I lost out on a lot of work. I looked my worst and there were pregnancy and plastic surgery rumors, too."

Parineeti expressed her discomfort with being absent from red carpets and the lack of paparazzi attention due to her altered appearance. Yet, she maintained her preference for substantial roles like those in Chamkila over superficial appearances.

Earlier, in an interview with newswire, Parineeti shared her long-standing desire to collaborate with Imtiaz Ali: "The day I had come into the movies, I had made a list of directors and sir's name was on number one. Even though I felt he would never work with me, I still put him on the list. Now, it has happened."

Amar Singh Chamkila premiered on Netflix on April 12, featuring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in leading roles. The film delves into the lives of legendary singer Chamkila and his wife Amarjot Kaur, tracing their rise to fame and tragic demise in 1988.