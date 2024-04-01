Madgaon Express vs Swatantrya Veer Savarkar BO Day 10: Randeep Starrer Outperforms Kunal's Film

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Apr 1, 2024, 11:02 AM IST

Kunal Kemmu's Madgaon Express and Randeep Hooda's Swatantrya Veer Savarkar hit the theatres on the same day leading to a box-office clash. While the Kunal Khemu directorial has been leading the race until recently, it seems that Randeep Hooda's film has outperformed the former on day 10.

Hyderabad: Actor Kunal Kemmu's first directorial project Madgaon Express had a successful opening. The comedy movie, featuring Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Nora Fatehi, and Avinash Tiwary, garnered positive reviews and decent box office earnings. On the other hand, Randeep Hooda's directorial debut Swatantrya Veer Savarkar received mixed reactions, presenting tough competition for Madgaon Express but falling short in terms of box office numbers.

Early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk revealed that Madgaon Express accumulated a net total of Rs 1.45 crore in India after ten days of release, bringing its overall collection to Rs 17.10 crore. The film achieved a 44.69% Hindi occupancy rate in theatres on Sunday, March 31, 2024.

Contrary to expectations, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar outperformed Madgaon Express by earning Rs 1.90 crore as per early estimates, with a 52.54% Hindi occupancy rate on Sunday. These numbers contributed to a total box office collection of Rs 15.85 crore, indicating that the Randeep Hooda-led movie must maintain its momentum to surpass its competitor.

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar provides a cinematic depiction of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, a key figure in India's independence movement known for his controversial yet influential contributions. Randeep Hooda's portrayal of Savarkar has sparked significant discussions regarding the movie.

Both movies are currently facing competition from Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon's heist comedy, Crew. Released recently, Crew became the highest-grossing female-led opener in Hindi cinema on its release day.

