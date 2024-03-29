Madgaon Express vs Swatantrya Veer Savarkar BO Day 7: Kunal's Film Leads over Randeep's Flick

Hyderabad: Madgaon Express, directed by Kunal Kemmu, and Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, helmed by Randeep Hooda, were both released in theatres a week ago. Despite similar growth trends in box office revenues, Madgaon Express has continually maintained a lead over Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, making it the clear winner in this box office battle.

According to Industry tracker Sacnilk, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is likely to make about Rs 1.15 crore on its seventh day of release, while Madgaon Express is expected to earn around Rs 1.20 crore. Madgaon Express' total revenues to date stand at Rs 11.35 crore, while the total 7 day collection of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar stands at Rs 13.50 crore. Both films have faced difficulty in luring viewers to cinemas, although Madgaon Express has demonstrated a better performance than Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.

In an effort to enhance ticket sales and attract a broader audience, the producers of both films have implemented a Buy 1 Get 1 deal on tickets, with the goal of increasing theatre attendance and bolstering box office receipts. However, since the release, Madgaon Express has maintained its lead over Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.

Randeep's film explores the life of Indian freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, with Ankita Lokhande playing Savarkar's wife, Yamunabai. Hooda underwent a dramatic physical transformation to play the lead part in the film on Vinayak Damodar's life during the independence struggle. It is produced by Zed Studios, Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, Randeep, and Yogesh Rahar.

On the contrary, Madgaon Express chronicles the experiences of three childhood friends, played by Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, and Avinash Tiwary, on a vacation to Goa that takes unforeseen twists. The film is bankrolled under the banner of Excel Entertainment, which is owned by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.