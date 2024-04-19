Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Urvashi Rautela Votes in Uttarakhand with Family - Watch

Urvashi Rautela Casts Vote in Lok Sabha Elections in Uttarakhand - Watch

Kotdwar (Uttarakhand): Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela exercised her democratic right by casting her vote in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024 from her hometown Kotdwar in Uttarakhand. Accompanied by her parents, she highlighted the importance of voting and urged people to choose the right candidate for the state's overall development. The actor urged everyone to use their rights wisely by selecting a candidate committed to the state's progress.

She highlighted the significance of being a responsible Indian citizen and taking the initiative to vote early. Proud of her Uttarakhandi roots, she encouraged voters to support candidates who prioritize the development of Uttarakhand, pointing out the significance of tourism and preserving the local culture to create more job opportunities within the state.

Apart from Urvashi Rautela, prominent personalities such as Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna also participated in the electoral process by casting their votes in Haridwar. Political figures like BJP's Anil Baluni and Congress candidate Ganesh Godiyal from Garhwal Lok Sabha seat also exercised their voting rights, contributing to the festival of democracy.

Urvashi's active participation in the electoral process and her advocacy for Uttarakhand's development reflect her commitment to the welfare of her home state. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will next be seen in biopic on life of yesteryear star Parveen Babi. She also has Telugu film NBK 109 alongside actor Nandamuri Balakrishna in her kitty. The upcoming film will mark her debut in Telugu film industry.