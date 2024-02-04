Lead with 'Hard Work' and 'Talent': Raveena Tandon's Advice to Daughter Rasha Thadani Ahead of Debut

Hyderabad: 90s diva Raveena Tandon and film distributor Anil Thadani's daughter, Rasha Thadani, is poised for an exciting Bollywood debut in Abhishek Kapoor's upcoming directorial venture. Rasha is set to make her mark in the film industry alongside Ajay Devgn's nephew, Aaman Devgan. The entry of these star kids in films is bound to reignite nepotism chatter. Raveena, however, is seemingly readying her daughter with what it takes to be in the dynamic world of make-believe.

Raveena, who was recently seen in revenge drama Karmma Calling, took a moment to share insightful advice for her daughter as she embarks on her cinematic journey. In an interview, Raveena underlined importance of allowing children to experience the highs and lows of life. The seasoned actor delved into the dynamics of success in the film industry, underlining the key factors—hard work, talent, sincerity, and a touch of luck.

"Audience is king, content is king, and today, it’s the audiences that decide whether you’re here to stay or it’s time for pack up. You have to be hard-working, you have to be talented, you have to be sincere with what you’re doing and then that little bit of luck as well," Raveena was quoted as saying. by a webloid.

Despite her commendable performance in the super-hit KGF2, Raveena revealed a selective approach to offers, opting for roles that challenge her or offer a distinctive cinematic experience. This strategic decision reflects her commitment to choosing projects that align with her passion for storytelling.

Shifting focus to Rasha Thadani's Bollywood debut, the film is an action-adventure. Both Rasha and her co-star, Aaman Devgan, have embarked on an exciting training regimen in anticipation of their roles, eagerly anticipating the commencement of their cinematic journey under Abhishek's seasoned direction.