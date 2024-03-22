Late Rapper Sidhu Moosewala's Newborn Brother 'Shines Bright' at New York's Times Square - Watch

A video of late Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moosewala's father and baby brother shows them appearing at the Times Square billboard. The video is currently doing the rounds on social media.

Hyderabad: Late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's parents Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur recently welcomed a baby boy whom they named Shubhdeep in honour of his late brother, Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala. Images of Balkaur, Shubhdeep, and Sidhu were displayed in New York's Times Square and videos of it have made their way onto the internet.

Taking to Instagram, a fan shared a video which showcased a photograph of Balkaur and Shubhdeep alongside a childhood photo of Sidhu, as well as a picture of Sidhu with his father. Sharing the video, the fan wrote, "Big moment for Sidhu Moose Wala: His dad and newborn baby’s photo shining bright in New York’s Time Square."

Balkaur and Charan welcomed their newborn baby two years after the passing of their son Sidhu Moosewala. Balkaur recently shared an image of the baby, along with Sidhu's photo that had 'legends never die' written on it. Additionally, he uploaded a video expressing gratitude to the hospital staff for their care, showing emotional moments of the couple with their newborn. To mark the occasion, Balkaur cut and shared a cake.

In a video message posted on social media, Balkaur accused the Punjab government of questioning the family regarding the legitimacy of the child, following reports that Shubhdeep was conceived through In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF). Balkaur affirmed that he is prepared to present all necessary legal documentation to the government for the child.

For the unversed, Sidhu was fatally shot at the age of 28 on May 29, 2022, in Punjab's Mansa. He was pronounced dead upon arrival at Mansa Civil Hospital after being attacked with over 30 gunshots, discovered by local residents.

