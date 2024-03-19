Late rapper Sidhu Moosewala's brother's Name Revealed

Hyderabad: The recent birth of a baby boy brought happiness to the family of late singer Sidhu Moosewala, as announced by his parents Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur on social media.

This happy news, shared along with a heartwarming photo of the newborn, comes nearly two years after the tragic loss of the renowned Punjabi artist. The passing of Sidhu Moosewala shot dead on May 29, 2022, left a void in the hearts of many.

With the arrival of a new member to Sidhu Moosewala's parents, there is a sense of delight spreading among the late singer's fans. Their joy for the newborn is evident, with some referring to him as 'Nikka Moosewala' while others as 'Sukhdeep Singh'. The burning question on everyone's mind is the name chosen for the child, recently confirmed as Sukhdeep Singh, as per the latest reports. Delving into the meaning of this name, Sukhdeep signifies one who lights the lamp of joy and bliss.

The birth of the baby boy early on Sunday, March 17, has rekindled happiness within the household. Although Sidhu Moosewala's physical presence is missed, his melodious tunes continue to resonate, filling the atmosphere with music and delight.

For the unversed, Sidhu Moosewala met a tragic end at the hands of assailants on May 29, 2022, in Jawaharke village of Mansa district at the age of 28. Since Moosewala's untimely demise, his grieving parents have been yearning for justice, leading to a solitary existence. The village, once subdued, is now witnessing a revival of life and jubilation.

Even in death, Sidhu Moosewala's musical legacy endures through his rich body of work, including posthumously released tracks that have garnered millions of views. His musical journey began in 2017 with the release of his first song, G Waggon, launching a successful career that propelled him to fame with subsequent albums.