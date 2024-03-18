'Family Finds Solace in This Child': Gurdas Mann Visits Moosewala's Parents after Birth of Baby Boy

Gurdas Mann Visits Moosewala's Parents after Birth of Baby Boy

Bhatinda (Punjab): Veteran singer Gurdas Maan recently paid a visit to Sidhu Moosewala's family, celebrating the arrival of a baby boy, a beam of joy amid their profound loss. On Sunday, Moosewala's father Sardar Balkaur Sidhu joyfully announced the birth of the baby boy on social media. The announcement ignited happiness within the late singer's devoted fanbase. Gurdas Maan extended best wishes to the Moosewala family as they embrace the newfound joy.

While speaking to media, Gurdas Maan reflected on the occasion and said, "Today marks a significant moment of joy. The family exudes happiness, finding solace in this child's arrival. My heartfelt prayers extend to the health and well-being of the parents and the newborn." Moosewala's father confirmed the blessed event on his official Facebook page, announcing the birth of his late son's younger sibling, dispelling earlier rumors.

Notably, Moosewala's mother pursued in vitro fertilization therapy (IVF). Addressing speculations surrounding his wife's pregnancy, earlier Moosewala's father urged caution, emphasising the family's intention to share authentic updates directly with their supporters.

Tragically, Sidhu Moosewala's life was cut short at the young age of 28, his promising career and aspirations dashed by a fatal shooting in Mansa. Despite the heart-wrenching loss, Moosewala's legacy endures through his family's resilience and the arrival of new life.