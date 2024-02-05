Loading...

Kartik Aaryan grins as he shares video with his gym 'buddy'; spot the 'champion' if you can

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Published : Feb 5, 2024, 5:42 PM IST

Kartik Aaryan, Kartik Aaryan Instagram, Kartik Aaryan Gym Video

Kartik Aaryan took to social media to share a glimpse of his training session. The actor subtly gave a shoutout to his gym 'buddy' whom he also referred to as a 'real inspiration for fitness'.

Hyderabad: Kartik Aaryan is known for treating his fans with endearing pictures and videos from real life. The actor had been training hard for Chandu Champion wherein he will be seen playing a Paralympic athlete. Though he has recently wrapped shooting for the film, Kartik continues to sweat it out in the gym.

Taking to social media, Kartik shared an endearing yet inspirational video where he is seen bench-pressing dumbbells. Sharing the video on Instagram, Kartik wrote, "Don’t focus on me…but focus on the Champion behind me👊🏻 Always working out in the gym and is a real inspiration for fitness and enthusiasm 💪🏻 #ChampionsFitness #ThanxBuddy😂."

The 'champion' referred to in Kartik's caption is an elderly lady seen working out in the gym. The actor subtly gave a shoutout to this elderly lady, who appears to be Kartik's 'gym buddy.' In the video, Kartik is also seen giving her a low five and smiling.

On Republic Day, Kartik unveiled a new poster for Chandu Champion, expressing patriotism with the caption, "Being a Champion is in every Indian's blood... Jai Hind. Happy Republic Day #ChanduChampion." The film, based on Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar, is scheduled for release on June 14.

Celebrating his birthday last November, Kartik announced a new project with Karan Johar, directed by Sandeep Modi, set to release on August 15, 2025. The untitled film is jointly bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms Ltd.

Besides, Kartik has upcoming projects, including director Hansal Mehta's Captain India, Anurag Basu's Aashiqui 3, and the horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Read More

  1. Kartik Aaryan winds up Chandu Champion shoot with a cheat meal - watch
  2. Kartik Aaryan Taken Aback as Fans Break Barricade to Shake Hand with Him at Award Gala
  3. Rooh Baba is all set to return, Kartik Aaryan to begin Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 shoot in March

TAGGED:

Kartik AaryanChandu ChampionBhool Bhulaiyaa 3Fitness

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Grammy Awards 2024: Who Won What, Check out Full List of Winners

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.