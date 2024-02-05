Kartik Aaryan grins as he shares video with his gym 'buddy'; spot the 'champion' if you can

Hyderabad: Kartik Aaryan is known for treating his fans with endearing pictures and videos from real life. The actor had been training hard for Chandu Champion wherein he will be seen playing a Paralympic athlete. Though he has recently wrapped shooting for the film, Kartik continues to sweat it out in the gym.

Taking to social media, Kartik shared an endearing yet inspirational video where he is seen bench-pressing dumbbells. Sharing the video on Instagram, Kartik wrote, "Don’t focus on me…but focus on the Champion behind me👊🏻 Always working out in the gym and is a real inspiration for fitness and enthusiasm 💪🏻 #ChampionsFitness #ThanxBuddy😂."

The 'champion' referred to in Kartik's caption is an elderly lady seen working out in the gym. The actor subtly gave a shoutout to this elderly lady, who appears to be Kartik's 'gym buddy.' In the video, Kartik is also seen giving her a low five and smiling.

On Republic Day, Kartik unveiled a new poster for Chandu Champion, expressing patriotism with the caption, "Being a Champion is in every Indian's blood... Jai Hind. Happy Republic Day #ChanduChampion." The film, based on Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar, is scheduled for release on June 14.

Celebrating his birthday last November, Kartik announced a new project with Karan Johar, directed by Sandeep Modi, set to release on August 15, 2025. The untitled film is jointly bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms Ltd.

Besides, Kartik has upcoming projects, including director Hansal Mehta's Captain India, Anurag Basu's Aashiqui 3, and the horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.