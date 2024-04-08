Jackie Chan Assures Fans of His Well-being Amidst Health Concerns

Hyderabad: Actor-director Jackie Chan who celebrated his 70th birthday on April 7, shared with his fans their worries regarding his ageing appearance. Following the circulation of a photo showing Chan with grey hair at an event last month, social media users expressed concerns about his health in the comment section. To mark his birthday milestone on Sunday, Chan posted throwback pictures from various film sets throughout his extensive Hollywood career.

Addressing the concerns raised by the photo showing him with a "white beard", the Karate Kid veteran assured fans that despite turning 70, having grey hair is not uncommon. Chan explained that his recent appearance was for a character in his upcoming movie requiring white hair and a beard to look old. He emphasised his willingness to embrace challenges for roles, whether they involve daring stunts or transformative character appearances.

Reflecting on turning 70, Chan expressed surprise and gratitude for growing older, quoting his colleague Sammo Hung who stated, "Being able to grow old is a fortunate thing." Chan added, "Especially for us stunt people, we don't know how lucky we are to be able to grow old."

Appreciating his 62-year journey in the entertainment industry, the Rush Hour actor acknowledged his luck in still being active in the film industry today. Reminiscing on his career through old photos, Chan conveyed his passion for making movies and affection for his supporters, concluding with a heartfelt thanks for the birthday wishes and wishing everyone happiness and good health.