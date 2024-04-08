Jackie Chan Assures Fans of His Well-being Amidst Health Concerns

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Apr 8, 2024, 2:45 PM IST

Jackie Chan Assures Fans Amidst Health Concerns: Grey Hair and 'White Beard' Just for Movie Role

Jackie Chan, who turned 70 on Sunday, addresses fans' concerns about his health after a photo sparked worry among fans. In a social media post, Jackie explains that the viral picture is of his look from an upcoming film.

Hyderabad: Actor-director Jackie Chan who celebrated his 70th birthday on April 7, shared with his fans their worries regarding his ageing appearance. Following the circulation of a photo showing Chan with grey hair at an event last month, social media users expressed concerns about his health in the comment section. To mark his birthday milestone on Sunday, Chan posted throwback pictures from various film sets throughout his extensive Hollywood career.

Addressing the concerns raised by the photo showing him with a "white beard", the Karate Kid veteran assured fans that despite turning 70, having grey hair is not uncommon. Chan explained that his recent appearance was for a character in his upcoming movie requiring white hair and a beard to look old. He emphasised his willingness to embrace challenges for roles, whether they involve daring stunts or transformative character appearances.

Reflecting on turning 70, Chan expressed surprise and gratitude for growing older, quoting his colleague Sammo Hung who stated, "Being able to grow old is a fortunate thing." Chan added, "Especially for us stunt people, we don't know how lucky we are to be able to grow old."

Appreciating his 62-year journey in the entertainment industry, the Rush Hour actor acknowledged his luck in still being active in the film industry today. Reminiscing on his career through old photos, Chan conveyed his passion for making movies and affection for his supporters, concluding with a heartfelt thanks for the birthday wishes and wishing everyone happiness and good health.

READ MORE

  1. We're talking about part 4: Jackie Chan teases next installment of 'Rush Hour' films
  2. No relief for Aryan Khan in drug case, court to hear bail plea on Wednesday
  3. Disha Patani shares throwback pictures with Jackie Chan as 'Kung Fu Yoga' completes 4 years

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Fake Police Defraud Japanese Tourist of Rs 31 Lakh in Jaipur, Real Cops Take Hush Money to Bury Case

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.