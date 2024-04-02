Inside Kareena Kapoor's Star-Studded Pyjama Party with Her 'OG Crew' Karisma, Malaika and Amrita

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor shared picture from her pyjama party to celebrate the success of her new film Crew, with her girl gang in attendance. From what appeared to be a fun night at home, they struck a variety of fun poses. The actor uploaded a combined Instagram post from the party with her friends Amrita and Malaika and Mallika and sister Karisma.

For the occasion, Kareena opted for a blue-and-white kaftan, while Karisma wore a black top and baggy grey pyjamas. Amrita chose a dark blue T-shirt and jeans, while Malaika wore an off-the-shoulder dress with a leopard print. With the exception of Karisma, all of their hair was tied back. They sat on a sofa's ledge in one photo and on the ground in another, striking a number of poses. It was a collaborated post made only a few hours earlier on Tuesday, which included pictures from their fantastic time together.

The actresses can be seen joyfully posing on the couch in the photo album alongside makeup artist Mallika Bhat. The celebs not only looked amazing in their pyjamas, but they also appeared content with one another. In addition, Karisma posted the image to her own Instagram Stories, referring to themselves as "The OG Crew", referencing to Kareena's most recent movie, Crew, an all-female heist comedy starring Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

With Rs 20 crore on its first day, the Rajesh A. Krishnan-directorial had the biggest opening of any woman-led Bollywood film ever. Crew is billed as a comedy set against the backdrop of the airline industry's financial difficulties. It revolves around the lives of the three leading ladies as their fates put them in some unwanted situations and entangle them in a web of deceit. Kareena, Tabu, and Kriti play air hostesses in the film.

Released on March 29, the movie is produced by Rhea Kapoor's Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network and Shobha and Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures. Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma are among the other celebs in it. Kareena is next slated to appear in Singham Again, starring Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, and Ranveer Singh.