Heeramandi Song Sakal Ban: Bhansali Brings Khusrau's Poetry to Life with Signature Grandeur

Heeramandi song Sakal Ban

The first song from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's OTT debut, Heeramandi, titled Sakal Ban, is out now. Sakal Ban is the debut release under Bhansali Music, Sanjay's newly launched music label.

Hyderabad: The makers of Heeramandi unveiled first track, Sakal Ban, from the upcoming series on Saturday. This song marks the debut of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's music label, Bhansali Music. The upcoming web series features Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Shaikh in lead roles.

Scheduled for release on Netflix in April, Heeramandi will be Bhansali's first venture as a series director on OTT platforms. Sakal Ban, the lead single of the series, is based on the poetry of Amir Khusrau, composed by Bhansali himself, and sung by Raja Hasan. It provides a glimpse into the world of Heeramandi, featuring a star-studded cast including Manisha, Sonakshi, Aditi, and Richa.

Through Bhansali Music, the director aims to collaborate with talented musicians and artists to create captivating compositions for both his films and independent albums. Expressing his passion for music, Bhansali stated, "Music brings me great joy and peace. It’s an integral part of my being. I am now launching my own music label Bhansali Music. I wish the audience to experience the same joy and spiritual connect that I feel when I listen to or create music."

Renowned for his grand storytelling in Bollywood, Bhansali has often taken on the role of music composer for his projects. Songs like Meri Jaan from Gangubai Kathiawadi and Ghoomar from Padmavaat showcase his expertise in blending traditional Indian music with his cinematic narratives.

Additionally, Sakal Ban is set to have a global platform launch at the Miss World finale, marking the first time a song will debut on such a prestigious stage. This event, taking place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on March 9, is expected to attract attention from audiences worldwide.

