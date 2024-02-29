Netflix Releases 2024 India Slate Plan: From Heeramandi to KJo's The Secret Lives of Bollywood Wives

A diverse range of Indian web series and films, set to be released by Netflix, has been revealed on Thursday. Among them are Anubhav Sinha's thriller about the IC-814 hijacking, Kajol and Kriti Sanon's drama-thriller Do Patti, and many more.

Hyderabad: Netflix revealed its plans for an array of new web series and movies on Thursday, announcing its exciting lineup of Indian content. The highly anticipated period drama Heeramandi, helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is set to captivate audiences with its grand portrayal of love, power, betrayal, and the quest for freedom.

Delving into the world of drama, there's Luv Ranjan's Wild Wild Punjab, featuring powerhouse performances by Kajol and Kriti Sanon, and Anubhav Sinha's gripping thriller recounting the harrowing hijacking of Indian Airlines flight IC-814.

Heeramandi unfolds a mesmerising tale of rivalry and ambition between courtesans Mallikajaan, portrayed by Manisha Koirala, and Fareedan, played by Sonakshi Sinha, in a narrative brimming with emotion and intensity. Netflix also provided a first look at the drama-thriller Do Patti, headlined by Kajol and Kriti Sanon while unveiling the stellar cast of Anubhav Sinha's IC814: The Kandahar Attack and offering a glimpse into Adajania's intriguing Murder Mubarak.

Meanwhile, Netflix secured streaming rights for a lineup of anticipated theatrical releases including Devara, Pushpa: The Rule, Indian 2, and Baby John. The latest season of Karan Johar's The Secret Lives of Bollywood Wives, welcomes fresh faces from Delhi, while Yash Raj Films presents Maharaja, marking the Bollywood debut of Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan in a compelling tale inspired by true events. Bollywood actor Vaani Kapoor's digital debut Mandala Murders is a suspenseful narrative following detectives entangled in a web of heinous crimes orchestrated by a clandestine society.

Nisha Pahuja, an Indian-origin documentary filmmaker, has directed the Oscar-nominated documentary To Kill A Tiger. This documentary narrates the brutal incident of a 13-year-old who was gang-raped by three of her relatives in a Jharkhand village in May 2017. Furthermore, this impactful film will be available for streaming on Netflix.

