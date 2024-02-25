SAG Awards 2024: Who Won What? Check out the Full Winners List Here

Hyderabad: The end of the 2024 award season is quickly approaching. With the Oscars 2024 slated for March 10, the SAG Awards, which are presently taking place at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, serve as a semi-finale, laying the stage for Hollywood's greatest awards night next month. The SAG Awards will air live on Netflix on Saturday (Sunday morning in India). Presenters include Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Billie Eilish.

The award show promises to be a star-studded event, with Bradley Cooper, Margot Robbie, Emma Stone, Sterling K. Brown, and other Hollywood stars in attendance. The award ceremony will be broadcast live on Netflix at 8 p.m. ET (Sunday morning here). The SAG Awards arrangement marks the platform's first time hosting a Hollywood award ceremony. The event will last around two hours without any breaks. It will be available on Netflix for 28 days.

The 30th edition of the Screen Actors Guild Awards is currently honouring the greatest TV and film performances of 2023, and Pedro Pascal has been announced the winner of the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series Award. The actor got the SAG Award trophy for his role in The Last of Us.

Da'vine Joy Randolph won the award over some of the industry's biggest names. The nominees in the same category included Emily Blunt for Oppenheimer, Danielle Brooks for The Colour Purple, Penélope Cruz for Ferrari, and Jodie Foster for Nyad. Da'vine earned the Screen Actors Guild Award for her great performance as a supporting actress. She earned the prize for her performance as Mary Lamb in The Holdovers.

Ali Wong took home the prestigious award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a television film or limited series. Her outstanding performance in Netflix's Beef garnered her the award, presented by Issa Rae and Glen Powell. Jeremy Allen White wins the Best Male Actor in a Comedy Series award at the 2024 SAG Awards for his outstanding performance in The Bear.

Check out the complete list of winners below.

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

American Fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer- Winner

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Annette Bening (Nyad)

Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)- Winner

Carey Mulligan (Maestro)

Margot Robbie (Barbie)

Emma Stone (Poor Things)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper (Maestro)

Colman Domingo (Rustin)

Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)

Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)- Winner

Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)

Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple)

Penélope Cruz (Ferrari)

Jodie Foster (Nyad)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)- Winner

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction)

Willem Dafoe (Poor Things)

Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)- Winner

Ryan Gosling (Barbie)

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One- Winner

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Crown

The Gilded Age

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Succession- Winner

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear- Winner

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Uzo Aduba (Painkiller)

Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things)

Brie Larson (Lessons in Chemistry)

Bel Powley (A Small Light)

Ali Wong (Beef)- Winner

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Matt Bomer (Fellow Travelers)

Jon Hamm (Fargo)

David Oyelowo (Lawman: Bass Reeves)

Tony Shalhoub (Mr. Monk’s Last Case)

Steven Yeun (Beef)- Winner

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)- Winner

Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)

Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox (Succession)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)- Winner

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)- Winner

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)- Winner

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Ahsoka

Barry

Beef

The Last of Us- Winner

The Mandalorian