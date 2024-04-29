Game Changer Update: After a Vital schedule in Hyderabad, Ram Charan's Next Stop—Chennai

Hyderabad: The shooting for highly anticipated film Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, is on the verge of competition. The team helmed by Shankar is said to have wrapped a schedule here today and will soon be heading to Chennai for next.

The upcoming movie is gaining momentum after overcoming several hurdles, including production delays. The team has successfully completed a crucial shooting schedule, capturing key scenes featuring Sunil, Naveen Chandra, and Ram Charan, indicating progress in the film's development.

According to reports, the next phase of shooting is set to commence on May 1 in Chennai, promising to deliver action-packed sequences that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats. Following a brief pause due to Shankar's daughter's wedding, the director has resumed work alongside Ram Charan and the rest of the crew, bringing the project back on track.

Shankar, known for his dedication to cinematic excellence, remains committed to steering Game Changer towards completion, even as he juggles multiple projects, including the highly anticipated Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan. Game Changer will see Ram Charan take on the role of an IAS officer, fighting against corruption and advocating for fair electoral practices. This is Ram Charan's first in a political thriller.

Despite the challenges faced during production, the makers are optimistic about wrapping up the shoot and post-production on time. They aim to release the film sometime between September and October of this year.