Feel Honoured and Elated: Kangana Ranaut Expresses Gratitude as She Officially Joins BJP

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Mar 25, 2024, 7:49 AM IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announces Kangana Ranaut as its candidate from the Mandi seat for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The actor shares her excitement and pledges to be a reliable public servant.

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has always had her 'unconditional support,' Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut said after the BJP announced her as the Lok Sabha candidate from her birthplace Mandi in Himachal Pradesh. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unveiled its fifth list of candidates for 16 states in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. Kangana has been nominated from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, a bastion for Congress.

Kangana Ranaut Instagram Story

Kangana shared her excitement on Instagram stories, writing, "My beloved Bharat and Bhartiya Janta's own party, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has always had my unconditional support, today the national leadership of BJP has announced me as their Lok Sabha candidate from my birth place Himachal Pradesh, Mandi (constituency). I abide by the high command's decision on contesting Lok Sabha polls."

She continued, "I am honoured and overjoyed to officially join the party. I aspire to be a worthy karyakarta and a dependable public servant. Thanks." The party has also fielded legendary actor Arun Govil, who played Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan and is from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

The party has announced their candidates for Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Rajasthan, Haryana, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Mizoram, Sikkim, Telangana, West Bengal, and Andhra Pradesh. The fifth list from BJP contains 19 female candidates. For the unversed, the Lok Sabha elections will take held in seven parts, from April 19 to June 1. The votes will be counted on June 4.

On the professional front, Kangana will next be seen in Emergency, which will also be her debut solo directorial effort. The film is all set to hit theatres on June 14, 2024. Apart from Ranaut, the film also features Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair and the late Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles.

