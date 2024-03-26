Fans Spot Sindoor in Taapsee Pannu's First Picture Post Reported Wedding with Mathias Boe

Hyderabad: In the latest pictures making rounds online, fans were quick to spot something intriguing on Taapsee Pannu's forehead. Amidst the hues of Holi, it seemed like she sported sindoor, sparking speculation about her rumored marriage with badminton ace Mathias Boe.

Following their reported wedding on March 23 in Udaipur, Rajasthan, a picture from Taapsee and Mathias' Holi celebration with loved ones caught everyone's attention. Shared by actor Abhilash Thapliyal, the group photo featured Taapsee, Mathias, Taapsee's sister Shagun Pannu, and their pals, all adorned in vibrant Holi colors. But amidst the festive fervor, fans zoomed in on Taapsee's forehead, noticing what appeared to be sindoor.

Comments flooded in, with fans expressing their surprise and speculation. "Arrey sindoor (red vermilion worn by some married women in India) Taapsee ma'am," exclaimed one fan, while another wrote, “We came to know today that Tapsee is married.” Amidst the chatter, one fan pondered, "Who put sindoor on Taapsee's forehead?" Yet another remarked, “Newlywed Taapsee is wearing sindoor on Holi.” However, it's worth noting that the vermillion was likely just gulaal, as Sikh brides typically do not wear sindoor.

Their wedding, reported as 'an extremely intimate affair,' commenced with pre-wedding festivities on March 20. Despite efforts to keep it under wraps, glimpses of the event surfaced online, courtesy of alleged photos shared by guests like producer-writer Kanika Dhillon and actor Pavail Gulati.

Interestingly, one of the reasons the details remained secretive was because Taapsee's own wedding planning company, The Wedding Factory, orchestrated the event. Founded by Taapsee and managed by her sister Shagun Pannu, the company ensured tight-lipped arrangements for the celebration. As speculation swirls, Taapsee and Mathias have remained mum on the wedding reports, neither confirming nor denying the rumors.