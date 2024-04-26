'Don't Want to Dispute': Arbaaz Khan on Malaika Arora's 'Indecisive' Remark

Hyderabad: Bollywood actors Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora parted ways after 19 years of marriage, but they continue to co-parent their son Arhaan Khan. Recently, Arhaan launched his podcast series, Dumb Biryani, featuring his mother and Sarjita Raiyani in the second episode. During their conversation, Malaika Arora jokingly remarked that her son had inherited his father's trait of being 'indecisive'.

In response to this comment, Arbaaz Khan was asked in a recent interview with a newswire if he agreed with Malaika's 'indecisive' remark. He reacted by saying that he understood her perspective and chose to focus on the positive qualities she mentioned about him, such as having clarity of thought and that he is 'very clear'.

Arbaaz explained that Malaika's opinion was her own, and he didn't want to 'dispute' it. He viewed the conversation as a lighthearted exchange between a mother and son, and he didn't take it seriously. "It's nothing to take seriously or whatever. It's an interesting chat show that's between the mother and son. I mean, she's got the right to say whatever. I thought it was okay. I don't want to dispute anything. That's her opinion," he stated.

In the podcast, Malaika mentioned that Arhaan had inherited his father's mannerisms, saying, "He (Arbaaz) never goes overboard about things, he is very clear about certain things, and that trait you have." However, she said that he could also be indecisive, which was a trait she didn't appreciate. "But at the same time, you can also be extremely indecisive, just like him, which is my least favourite," she added.

Arhaan's podcast also featured his father and uncle Sohail Khan in the first episode. Arhaan is the only son of Arbaaz and Malaika, born in 2002. The couple parted ways in 2016 and officially divorced in 2017. Last year, Arbaaz remarried to a popular makeup artist.