DMRC Suspects Deepfake Technology Used in Viral Video of Intimate Holi Celebration

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) responded to an intimate Holi celebration video featuring two young women. Ahead of Holi 2024, a video depicting two women sitting inside a metro coach, playfully applying Holi colors to each other's faces while a Hindi film song plays in the background took over the internet. There are doubts about the video's authenticity, with the DMRC suggesting the possibility of it being created using deep fake technology.

In response to this incident, the DMRC has reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining decorum and ensuring the safety of passengers within its premises. "Prima facie, the authenticity of the shooting of this video inside the metro also seems doubtful as deep fake technology may have been used to create this content," it said in a statement about the video which has gone viral on social media," the transporter told a newswire.

The DMRC also expressed strong disapproval of such incidents, stating that the creation of reels or videos that violate its policies is unacceptable. They have stressed the importance of adhering to established guidelines to foster a respectful environment for all passengers.

"Through innumerable campaigns and commuter awareness drives we have tried to raise awareness among passengers requesting them not to make reels or indulge in any activity which causes inconvenience to fellow commuters. "We also request fellow passengers to inform us immediately the moment they see such shoots being conducted," the DMRC said.

The video has sparked considerable chatter on social media, with many users expressing outrage over what they perceive as inappropriate conduct in a shared public space. There have been widespread calls for strict action to be taken against the individuals involved, reflecting broader concerns about maintaining the integrity and decorum of public transportation systems.