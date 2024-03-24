Devotees throng Ayodhya's Ram Mandir for first holi after pran pratishtha

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): A large number of devotees floated to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya to celebrate the festival of colours, Holi. As the country prepares to welcome the auspicious occasion, the atmosphere in Ayodhya is filled with anticipation and joy, promising an unforgettable Holi celebration.

This year holds special significance as it marks the first Holi celebration at the new temple dedicated to Lord Ram. The chief priest of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir, Acharya Satyendra Das said that a special and grand celebration was organized for Lord Ram, with unique colored powders and a variety of traditional sweets being offered as part of the festivities.

"This year's holi will be celebrated in a grand manner. The way in which the Bhakts thronged the Ram Mandir after the Pran pratishtha ceremony, is itself incredible," said Chief Priest of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple, Acharya Satyendra Das.

"This year's holiday will be extraordinary. Ram Lalla will be granted offerings of Kachori, Gujiya, Poori, Kheer, and Halwa, and the devotees will be granted prasad. People have started celebrating and colouring each other two days ahead of Holi. After the pran prathishtha, the Ram Temple Trust will celebrate this year's holi in Ram Mandir in an extravagant manner," he added.

The elated Lord and his devotees on the first Holikotsav after Lord Shri Ram Lala was seated in the grand temple," shared Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra on X, posting images of the Ramlalla idol and devotees at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

A festival celebrated with as much fervour in the country will be marked on March 25. The festival is preceded by a ritual of lighting bonfires called Holika Dahan, signifying the burning of the demon Holika. Amidst the revelry, traditional sweets are shared, fostering a sense of amity and togetherness among the people, with revellers exuding the spirit of joy and love.