Diljit's Emotional Video Post Historic Vancouver Show; Fans Hail Him as 'Punjab's Michael Jackson'

Hyderabad: Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, who is basking in the rave response to his latest release Chamkila, recently made waves in Vancouver, marking a historic moment in his career. His promise of an unforgettable experience during his Dil-Luminati Tour was met with resounding success as he performed at the packed BC Place Stadium. This event became the largest Punjabi show ever held outside India, capturing the hearts of 54,000 fans.

Expressing his gratitude on Instagram, Diljit shared a video from the event, humbly thanking God for the overwhelming love and support. In the clip, he reflected on the significance of Guru Nanak's blessings, attributing the success of the show to a higher power. He acknowledged, "If it wasn't his wish, nobody would have come to my shows."

Dressed in a striking all-black ensemble, Diljit mesmerized the crowd with hits from his album GOAT, receiving adoration from fans and celebrities alike. Bollywood stars like Neha Dhupia and Rhea Kapoor lauded his talent and impact, declaring him a phenomenon in the industry. Fans joined in, praising him as "God sent in human form" and "Punjab's Michael Jackson."

The success of the Dil-Luminati tour was evident in the sold-out tickets and the enthusiastic reception from the audience. Diljit's performance on stage was commemorated with a framed picture by the event's general manager, Chris, marking him as the first Indian pop singer to sell out BC Place Stadium.

During the event, a heartwarming moment unfolded as six-year-old Aanakh Bhullar joined Diljit on stage, showcasing his passion for Bhangra and his admiration for the artist. Dressed as his idol, Aanakh expressed his joy in performing alongside him, highlighting Diljit's influence on his love for music and dance.

Diljit's multifaceted talent extends beyond music, as seen in his recent acting endeavors, including his role in Imtiaz Ali's musical biopic, Amar Singh Chamkila. The film, now available on Netflix, pays tribute to the legendary Punjabi singer, further solidifying Diljit's status as a cultural icon.

With groundbreaking performances like Coachella and the Dil-Luminati tour, Diljit Dosanjh continues to captivate audiences worldwide, leaving an indelible mark on the music and entertainment industry.