Diljit Dosanjh Reveals How His Family Ties Fractured in Childhood: 'I Was Eleven Years Old When...'

Hyderabad: Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh shared insights into his childhood and his relationship with his parents. The actor, hailing from Dosanjh Kalan village in Punjab, disclosed that at the age of 11, his parents decided to send him to live with a relative in Ludhiana without conferring with him. This move, aimed to ensure his basic needs were taken care of, led to a strained bond between him and his family.

During a recent interview for Chamkila promotions, the 40-year-old multi-talented artist reflected on this pivotal moment, stating that at a very tender age he was sent to stay with his maternal uncle in the city without seeking his opinion.

"I was eleven years old when I left my home and started living with my mamaji (maternal uncle). I came to the city leaving my village behind. I shifted to Ludhiana. He said ‘send him to the city with me’ and my parents said ‘yes, take him.’ My parents did not even ask me," said the singer-actor.

Despite the decision to send him away from home, Diljit expressed deep respect for his parents. "I respect my mother a lot. My father is a very sweet person. He did not ask me anything. He did not even ask which school I studied. But my connection with them broke. Not just with them, with everyone,” he added.

Transitioning from a humble upbringing in Punjab, Diljit Dosanjh has carved a successful path in the global music scene. As he prepares for the release of his upcoming movie Amar Singh Chamkila, he reflects on the challenges of unlearning things and starting afresh. He emphasized the importance of shedding old layers as an artist and viewed this venture as a chance to reinvent oneself. Scheduled for release on the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi on April 13, this film holds significance not only as a portrayal of an iconic artist but also as a personal journey of self-discovery for Dosanjh.