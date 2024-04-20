Dibakar Banerjee Talks about LSD 2's Rocky Road to Theatres, Says 'Huge' Film Pre-Booked All Screens

Hyderabad: Director Dibakar Banerjee continues to face challenges in ensuring proper release for his movies. His previous works have either suffered from delayed releases and unceremonious launches or struggled to reach audiences due to exhibition hurdles. A recent example illustrating this persistent struggle is his latest film, Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2 (LSD 2). The film hit the theatres on April 19, garnering approximately Rs 15 lakh on its opening day, as per industry tracker Sacnilk.

During a recent conversation with a newswire, Dibakar highlighted the limited reach of LSD 2. He discussed how certain films possess a rebellious quality that transcends their expected viewership, sometimes due to unforeseen circumstances or sheer force. "Sometimes, a film has that transgressive quality which transgresses its immediate audience by some quirk of fate, destiny and real situation. Sometimes through brute force," he said.

Hinting at Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Dibakar mentioned the strategic booking of cinema screens and the subsequent challenge of reallocating resources. He emphasised the ongoing negotiations behind closed doors regarding screen availability, financial adjustments, and power dynamics in the industry.

The director stated, "But those screens are booked, so there are only that many screens left for LSD and other films to come and find the best screens. So, it is also about power. Who is more powerful?"

The cast of LSD 2 features Paritosh Tiwari, Bonita Rajpurohit, and Abhinav Singh alongside prominent names like Tusshar Kapoor, Swastika Mukherjee, Anu Malik, Mouni Roy, and Uorfi Javed.