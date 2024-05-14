ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Cinema Is for Audience': Director Sanal Sasidharan Releases Vazhakku Amid Clash with Thovino Thomas

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

'Cinema Is for Audience': Director Sanal Sasidharan Releases Vazhakku Amid Clash with Thovino Thomas
The clash between actor Tovino Thomas and director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan over the release of their film Vazhakku(Photo)

The clash between actor Tovino Thomas and director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan over the release of their film Vazhakku has escalated, with Sasidharan accusing Thomas of obstructing its release on OTT platforms. Amid all this, Sasidharan shared the entire link of the movie on social media, mentioning that cinema is for the audience.

Hyderabad: A clash has erupted between Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas and director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, putting the release of their collaborative film Vazhakku (The Quarrel) in jeopardy. Despite Sasidharan alleging that Thomas is restricting the film's release on OTT platforms, he shared the entire movie on social media today, May 14.

Taking to Facebook, the director posted a preview link of the whole movie along with a caption that read, "Cinema is meant for the audience; for those who want to watch, here's Vazhakku/The Quarrel. Now, everyone will understand why the movie hasn't been released."

The dispute revolves around the commercial release of their 2022 film, with Sasidharan publicly accusing Thomas of deliberately hindering the movie's release in theatres and on OTT platforms. The director claims that Thomas is concerned about the potential negative impact on his career, despite the film's critical acclaim. Sasidharan revealed that the film was made on a budget of Rs 50 lakhs, with Thomas and Girish Nair of Parrot Mount Pictures serving as co-producers.

Thomas responded to the allegations in an Instagram Live session, denying any wrongdoing and explaining that his decision to co-produce the film was driven by his admiration for Sasidharan's craft. He clarified that he invested a substantial amount in the production without expecting any returns. Thomas also revealed that his suggestion of a direct OTT release was intended to ensure the movie reached its target audience, but Sasidharan's refusal to hand over creative control to streaming platforms led to a stalemate.

The film, featuring a talented cast including Kani Kusruti, Azees Nedumangad, Sudev Nair, and Byju Netto, has already garnered accolades at the 27th International Film Festival of Kerala and the 54th Kerala State Film Awards. Despite its success, the film's future remains uncertain as the two parties refuse to resolve their differences.

