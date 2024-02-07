Ankita Lokhande Reflects on Bigg Boss 17 Stint: No Regrets; Trying to Understand What Has Happened

Mumbai: Pavitra Rishta fame Ankita Lokhande recently participated in Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss 17. Despite the controversies surrounding her appearance on the show, Ankita expressed no regrets about being her authentic self during her time on the show, where she ended up as the third runner-up. Ankita, who entered the show alongside her husband, Vicky Jain, grabbed attention with their occasional conflicts and disagreements.

Reflecting on her journey in the Bigg Boss house, Ankita in an interview with a newswire shared that being cut off from the outside world with 20 other contestants was challenging.

"I've been there with all my heart. Whatever emotions I felt, it all came out. I would often say I've shown my true self on the show, I'm not hiding anything. Even if I tried for a controversy to not happen, it happened. I was tired of myself, (but) it's okay. It's a part of me. I can't help it, I was what I was. No regrets," Lokhande said.

Upon learning about her eviction from the show, she admits to feeling shocked rather than upset, realising that perhaps her fan support wasn't as strong as she thought. Despite the toll it took on her mental health, she acknowledged enjoying the overall experience but feels the need to take time to recover from it.

"I feel I need to recover from that because it's taken a toll on my mental health. I was never a deep thinker but the situations were such that I became one. I'm trying to recover, and understand a few things of what has happened in my life. It will take time but eventually I'll come out of it," Ankita said.

Ankita also opened up about her relationship with Vicky, admitting that some comments made on the show, suggesting marital issues, were taken out of context. She acknowledges the need to be more cautious about her words, especially in front of the camera. However, she believes that going through these challenges together has strengthened their bond as a couple.

"We got married after being friends for years. We just say things (in jest) and it was taken seriously. I'm not sensible and I need to be more sensible and be aware of what I speak when I'm in front of the camera. I'm still learning," said the 39-yera-old actor.

Looking ahead, Ankita is excited about her upcoming film, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, a biopic directed by Randeep Hooda, where she plays a significant role. She eagerly anticipates seeing herself on the big screen and is grateful for the opportunity to work with talented individuals like Hooda and her friend Sandeep, who is producing the film.