Aditi Rao Hydari Wishes Her 'Manicorn' Sidharth 'Happiness on Loop' on His Birthday

Aditi Rao Hydari showers birthday love on his fiance Sidharth who turns 45 today. Aditi pens a mushy birthday post for her 'manicorn' and drops the birthday post along with endearing pictures of their cherished times.

Hyderabad: Aditi Rao Hydari recently poured her heart out on social media to celebrate her fiancé, actor Sidharth's birthday. It's their first birthday celebration since their engagement in a private ceremony, making it extra special. Aditi's heartfelt post wished him all the happiness.

Sharing her emotions on Instagram, Aditi posted a birthday tribute to Sidharth, accompanied by three monochrome pictures. The caption, "Happiest birthday my manicorn 🦄," added a touch of mushiness.

In her birthday message, Aditi expressed her wishes for Sidharth's endless laughter and joy. She added, "More power to you and everything that you do. Squishes from your forever cheerleader."

Their relationship made headlines last month with rumors of a secret wedding, which they later clarified as false. Aditi confirmed their engagement on Instagram with a picture flaunting their engagement rings and the caption, "He said yes! E. N. G. A. G. E. D."

At a recent award show, Siddharth addressed their engagement and upcoming wedding, distinguishing between privacy and secrecy in their relationship. He jokingly remarked on the pressure of waiting for her response and hinted that the wedding date hinges on family decisions.

Sidharth and Aditi's love story reportedly blossomed on the set of their 2021 film, Maha Samudram. Despite keeping their relationship low-key, their engagement signaled a public commitment.

On the work front, Siddharth anticipates the release of Shankar’s Indian 2, alongside Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal, and Rakul Preet Singh. Aditi gears up for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, premiering on Netflix on May 1, with projects like Gandhi Talks and Lioness in the pipeline.

