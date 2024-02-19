71st Miss World: 'More than Dreams; I Carry Pride, Hopes, and Love of My Country,' Says Sini Shetty

Hyderabad: India is set to host the 71st edition of Miss World, marking its return after 28 years. The event will run from February 18 to March 9, featuring 120 contestants from various countries. Representing India will be Sini Shetty, who arrived in New Delhi on February 18.

Before her arrival in the capital city, Sini, Miss India World 2022, shared her excitement on social media, writing in Hindi on Instagram, "Tu hi meri manzil hai, pehchaan tujh hi se! (You are my destination, my identity is from you!)" She expressed her pride in representing India, stating, "Today, as I stand on the brink of a journey that’s much bigger than me, I hold the Tricolour 🇮🇳 not just in my hands, but in my heart."

Born in Mumbai and hailing from Karnataka, Sini holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance and is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer. She emphasised her commitment to representing India at the Miss World pageant.

"Embarking on this path to the 71st Miss World pageant, I carry more than dreams; I carry the pride, hopes, and love of my country. From this moment on, I am not just Sini Shetty; I am India. Every step I take, every word I speak, will be a reflection of the land that raised me, the culture that shaped me and the people who believe in me. Holding this flag high, I step forward with pride and honour. For me, for us, for India," wrote Shetty in her Instagram post.

The festivities will kick off with "The Opening Ceremony" and "India Welcomes the World Gala" in New Delhi on February 20, organized by the India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC). The grand finale will take place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on March 9, with global broadcast coverage. The grand finale in Mumbai promises to be a star-studded affair, with renowned celebrities adding to its allure.

Have a look at the competition lineup during the 71st Miss World Festival: 71st Miss World Festival Lineup

The theme of the 21-day Festival is 'Beauty with a Purpose,' aiming to empower contestants as agents of change. Each contestant will have a dedicated media channel on Miss World.com to showcase their abilities.

India boasts a rich legacy of Miss World winners, including Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra, and Manushi Chillar, who have elevated the country's global profile. The Miss World pageant, founded in 1951, focuses on empowering women through philanthropy and service, transcending conventional beauty competitions.