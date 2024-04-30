Tamil Nadu: Tiruppur Garment Manufacturing Hub Suffers From Labour Shortage; Launches Mega Job Drive

Tiruppur: Tirupur garment manufacturing hub, the largest hub of garment exports in the country, is facing a shortage of workers due to the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. Inflow of workers from the north and north-eastern states has dwindled and even workers who are engaged at the garment manufacturing units in Tirupur are returning to their hometowns to exercise their franchise.

The shortage in workers comes at a time when the export orders from the US and Europe are showing signs of recovery.

K.M. Subramanian, president of Tiruppur Exporters’ Association (TEA) said, “Over the past few years, the economic slowdown caused by the Corona pandemic, the US and European economic recession, the Russia-Ukraine war, and the resulting industrial recession have gradually changed and today Tiruppur has more business opportunities.”

He added “In particular, large US and European retailers have started issuing large orders to Tiruppur garment exporters to the extent that they were placing in the pre-pandemic time. Considering the fact, Bangladesh would have the benefit of “Least Developed Nation” and be eligible for duty -free import in Europe is valid only till December 2027, large companies based in Europe have decided to set up large-scale production facilities in India.``

At present, as the order book position is improving for the Tiruppur garment exporters, the demand for manpower too has increased. As of today, there is a high demand for tailors, checkers, assistants, administration, merchandising and others.

The TEA president said that large manufacturing companies are willing to hire people with limited experience and some are even ready to hire unskilled people without any experience. “Through the skill-development centre they will train the unskilled manpower according to their requirement and absorb them as regular workers,” he said.

“Unemployed youth, who are looking for job opportunities from all over Tamil Nadu can approach us. If we find them suitable they will be assured a job with attractive salary, free food and accommodation,” Subramanian said.

Tiruppur , is home to 10,000 garment manufacturing hubs, employing over 600,000 workers who make hosiery, knitwear, casual wear and sportswear.. Tiruppur contributes more than 50 per cent of the country’s garment exports.