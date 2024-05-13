How to Withdraw PF Money from UMANG App: Step by Step Guide for PF Members

Hyderabad: Almost every employee has an Employees Provident Fund (EPF) account. Every month they contribute some percentage of their basic income to their PF account. Additionally, the organisation where they work also deposits the same amount into the employee's account. After retirement, this money will be of great use.

However, some people need money in emergencies. Due to this, many people go to the EPFO website and withdraw their PF money. However, it will take a lot of time to withdraw money. Hence, EPFO has provided the facility for users to withdraw money quickly through the UMANG app. And now let us see how to withdraw money through the app.

How to withdraw PF money using the UMANG app?

First, download the UMANG app from the Play Store.

After opening the app, log in with the required details.

Then select the EPFO option in the service section.

Then click on the Raise Claim option in the 'Employee Centric Services' section.

Now enter the UAN number. After this, an OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number. Enter it.

After entering the required details, enter the amount you want to withdraw.. Bank account details have to be entered.

After completing this entire process, you will also get a reference number.

Enter this reference number in the app and check your amount withdrawal request status.

You can withdraw your PF money anytime, anywhere through the app in a jiffy.

How To Check PF Balance In UMANG app