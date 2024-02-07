Work out Mechanism to Root out Terrorist Networks from Pakistan: Parliamentary Panel

New Delhi: Stating that terrorist outfits are provided safe havens, material support, finance and other logistics by Pakistan's ISI to carry out terrorist activities in India, a Parliamentary Committee has suggested to the Centre to work out a mechanism to root out terrorist networks and safe havens in the neighbouring countries.

The Parliamentary Committee on External Affairs in the 28th report tabled in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday noted that the problem of terrorism in India is largely sponsored from across the border.

"Terrorist attacks in the country can only be curbed by dismantling all terrorist networks and safe havens and recommend that an action plan and mechanism may be worked out at the earliest for effective sharing of resources, capacity enhancement and pooling of available experts of the central agencies as well as coordinated global efforts to root out terrorist networks and safe havens in the neighbouring countries,” the committee chaired by BJP MP PP Chaudhary said in its report 'Countering Global Terrorism at Regional and International Levels'.

The problem of terrorism in India is largely sponsored from across the border. The Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has close links with terrorist outfits like Lashker-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), Indian Mujahideen (IM), etc. and provides them safe havens, material support, finance and other logistics to carry out terrorist activities in India, the report said.

The Committee noted that the issue of cross-border terrorism in India was raised with the Government of Pakistan when the situation was conducive for talks between the two countries.

"There has been no high-level interaction with the Government of Pakistan in the last three years. However, the government consistently raises at the bilateral, regional and multilateral levels the issue of Pakistan's continuing support to cross-border terrorism and terrorist infiltration and has also conveyed its continued concerns of cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan to its counter terrorism partner countries and the international community at large," the committee said.

It said that the Centre should keep up its diplomatic efforts to expose the nefarious activities of Pakistan and its links with various terrorist outfits at every fora while strengthening its land borders and sea routes to prevent terrorist infiltration. The Committee also desires that the government should make regular assessment on whether the situation is conducive for resumption of high-level interaction with the Pakistan Government and take steps accordingly.