Why eastern Nagaland boycotted this year’s Lok Sabha elections

New Delhi: The northeast Indian state of Nagaland covers an area of 16,579 sq km. It has 16 districts. The State Assembly comprises 60 seats. However, the state has only one seat in the Lok Sabha to represent its people. And yet, even as India embarked on the first phase of this year’s Lok Sabha elections Friday, people in as many as six districts in eastern Nagaland did not turn up to exercise their franchise.

“--“! This is how the Voter Turnout app of the Election Commission of India reflected the data of people coming to polling booths by Friday evening in the six eastern Nagaland districts of Kiphire, Longleng, Mon, Noklak, Shamator and Tuensang.

The reason?

The Government of India has not fulfilled its promise of creating an autonomous council called the Frontier Nagaland Territory (FNT) as demanded by the Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organisation (ENPO) representing the local populace.

So, what is the ENPO?

The ENPO is a prominent civil society organisation representing the Naga tribes residing in the eastern districts of Nagaland. It was formed in 1972 to advocate for the rights and interests of the Naga tribes in the eastern region of Nagaland, which includes the districts of Mon, Tuensang, Kiphire, Longleng, Noklak and Shamator. These tribes, collectively known as the Eastern Nagas, have distinct cultural identities, dialects, and traditions compared to the other Naga tribes in the state.

The primary objectives of the ENPO are to promote and protect the socio-economic, cultural, and political interests of the Eastern Naga tribes. It works towards preserving the unique identities, customs, and traditions of these tribes while also advocating for their development and overall well-being.

The ENPO comprises various tribal unions and organizations representing the different Eastern Naga tribes, such as the Konyak Union, Sangtam Union, Khiamniungan Union, and Chang Union, among others.

The ENPO acts as a collective voice for the tribes of eastern Nagaland, raising their concerns and demands with the state government, central government, and other relevant authorities.

The organisation works to preserve and promote the cultural heritage of the Eastern Naga tribes. It organises various cultural events, festivals, and workshops to showcase and celebrate their traditions, arts, and crafts.

The ENPO has also helped establish educational institutions and promoting literacy in the region. It also advocates for better infrastructure, healthcare facilities, and economic opportunities for the Eastern Naga communities.

The ENPO has been involved in addressing issues related to land rights, resource ownership, and the protection of traditional land holdings of the Eastern Naga tribes.

Why is the ENPO demanding an autonomous council called the Frontier Nagaland Territory?

The call for the establishment of a distinct Frontier Nagaland Territory has been a long-standing demand voiced by the ENPO and other groups representing the Eastern Naga tribes.

The Eastern Naga tribes, including the Konyak, Chang, Khiamniungan, Sangtam, and others, primarily inhabit the districts of Mon, Tuensang, Kiphire, Longleng, Noklak, and Shamator in Nagaland. These districts share an international border with Myanmar and are geographically separated from the rest of Nagaland by a vast expanse of mountainous terrain.

“This issue has been going on for decades now,” K Yhome, Fellow at the Asian Confluence think tank, told ETV Bharat over phone from Kohima, Nagaland.

“These areas were originally in what was then called Northeast Frontier Agency (NEFA or current day Arunachal Pradesh),” Yhome explained. “These areas were in the Tuensang division of NEFA. But these areas were included in Nagaland when the state was created in 1963.” He further explained that there is nothing wrong in the demand being made by ENPO as it is well within the Constitution.

The eastern districts of Nagaland are physically isolated from the rest of the state resulting in what the ENPO calls neglect in terms of development, infrastructure, and access to resources. The Eastern Naga tribes possess distinct cultural identities, dialects, and traditions, which they believe require preservation and protection through greater autonomy.

The distance from the state capital and the remoteness of the region pose significant administrative and governance challenges, hindering the effective implementation of policies and programs. The proximity to the international border with Myanmar raises security concerns, and the Eastern Nagas argue that a separate territory would enable better management of border issues.

It is worth mentioning here that New Delhi has decided to cancel the Free Movement Regime (FMR) between India and Myanmar because of the ongoing conflict between the resistance groups and the military junta in the eastern neighbour.

So, what happened before Friday’s polling?

In a letter to the Election Commission on April 1, the ENPO communicated that the people of eastern Nagaland would abstain from participating in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Then, in response to the shutdown called by the Eastern Nagaland Public Emergency Control Room (ENPECR), the Chief Electoral Officer's (CEO) office in Nagaland issued a notice to the president of the ENPO on April 18 questioning why legal action should not be initiated under Section 171C(1) of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, which prohibits undue influence during elections.

The CEO’s office viewed the shutdown as an attempt to exert undue pressure during a critical phase of the elections. Although the ENPECR’s circular exempted certain categories, such as election officials, security personnel, and essential services, the CEO’s office is concerned that the shutdown could obstruct the free exercise of voting rights in Eastern Nagaland areas.

Section 171 C(1) of the Indian Penal Code criminalises any voluntary interference with the free exercise of electoral rights, which is considered undue influence during an election. The notice specifically addresses the president of ENPO, as the organisation is responsible for the ENPECR's actions.

What was ENPO’s response?

In response, the ENPO clarified that the primary objective behind its public notice was to maintain law and order in the Eastern Nagaland region during the critical phase of the Public Emergency period. The notice aimed to mitigate potential disturbances and minimize risks associated with the assembly of anti-social elements.

The ENPO stressed that the shutdown initiative undertaken by the people of Eastern Nagaland was entirely voluntary. This decision was based on the prevailing circumstances and sentiments of the local populace, as communicated to the Election Commission of India on April 1 regarding their decision to abstain from participating in the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

The organisation emphasized that the April 18 notice was intended to safeguard the safety and well-being of residents, not to influence or obstruct the election proceedings.

Addressing concerns about coercion or enforcement, the ENPO clarified that it lacks the authority to enforce resolutions or orders and operates solely based on voluntary participation and consensus among Eastern Nagaland residents.

The ENPO assured full cooperation with the Chief Electoral Officer of Nagaland and expressed its willingness to provide additional clarification or information to resolve any misunderstandings. The organisation reaffirmed its commitment to constructive dialogue and collaboration to ensure the smooth functioning of law and order in the Eastern Nagaland region while fostering a conducive environment for the well-being of the local population.

What happens next?

The assurance for the formation of a Frontier Nagaland Territory autonomous council was given by the Centre to the ENPO ahead of the Nagaland Assembly elections held in February 2023. But, since this has not materialized even ahead of this year’s Lok Sabha elections, the ENPO resorted to ensuring that nobody turns up at polling booths.

When contacted by ETV Bharat, a senior government official in Nagaland admitted that there was no turnout in eastern Nagaland during Friday’s polling.

“But the talks will continue between the Centre and the ENPO for the formation of an autonomous council,” the official told ETV Bharat. The sitting Lok Sabha member from Nagaland is Tokheho Yepthomi of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), an ally of the Centre’s ruling NDA coalition. His challenger is the Congress’s Supongmeren Jamir.

Meanwhile, the lone Rajya Sabha from Nagaland Phangnon Konyak also hails from Eastern Nagaland, the region which saw zero voter turn-out Friday. ETV Bharat’s attempts to reach Yepthomi, Jamir, and Konyak till the time of filing this report did not elicit any response.