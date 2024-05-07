ETV Bharat / bharat

Mayawati Drops Nephew Akash Anand Both as Successor and Party Co-Ordinator

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 16 hours ago

Updated : 16 hours ago

While the entire country in the midst of the Lok Sabha Election 2024, BSP chief Mayawati made a landmark decision, removing her nephew Akash Anand as her 'successor'. She said that Akash's father Anand Kumar will continue to fulfil his responsibilities as before.

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) : Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national president Mayawati on Tuesday night said she is withdrawing her decision to appoint her nephew Akash Anand as her successor. She further said that she is also removing her nephew from his responsibilities as the party's national co-ordinator.

In a post on X, Mayawati said that she has taken the latest decision in the interests of the party and it will remain so till the time Anand gains full maturity. Her brother and Akash's father Anand Kumar will continue to fulfil his responsibilities as before, she said.

In her X post, she said, "It is known that BSP, besides being a party, is also a movement for self-respect and self-esteem of Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar and social change for which Shri Kanshi Ram ji and I have dedicated our entire lives and a new generation is also being prepared to give it momentum."

Regarding Akash Anand issue, she said, "While his father Shri Anand Kumar will continue to fulfill his responsibilities in the party and the movement as before. Therefore, the leadership of BSP is not going to shy away from making every kind of sacrifice in the interest of the party and the movement and in taking forward the caravan of Baba Saheb Dr. Ambedkar."

