Uttar Pradesh: 2 Arrested For Trying to Convert 80 Hindus

2 Arrested For Trying to Convert 80 Hindus

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): Kanpur Police on Saturday night arrested two persons for allegedly trying to convert 80 Hindus to Christianity, a senior official said on Sunday.

"We stopped two bus in which 80 Hindus were taken for conversion. They were being taken to Nawabganj area of Unnao in two buses. We have also arrested two persons. They were taking Hindus people away by luring them with jobs, money and houses. A case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered and we are on the lookout for other accused," Assistant Commissioner of Police (Colonelganj) Mahesh Kumar said.

"The officials of the Nawabganj police station received information at around 8 pm that on Saturday night some people were being forcefully from two buses to a place in Unnao. Following this, we started late night checking of buses going out of the city," added Mahesh Kumar.

According to the ACP, police stopped two buses between 1 and 2 am. "When the police started questioning the people sitting in the buses, a persons identified as Sanjay Valmiki said that they being taken to a place and would be converted," the ACP added.

The senior police official claimed that the accused had lured people by promising to give them Rs 50,000 per month along with many other facilities.

He said that the accused have been identified as Deepak Morris and Simon William.