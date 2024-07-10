ETV Bharat / bharat

Upbeat Over SC/ST Gains In Lok Sabha Polls, Congress To Mobilize Communities Ahead of Upcoming State Elections

New Delhi: Upbeat over the huge response from the SC/ST communities in the Lok Sabha polls, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi have launched a plan to mobilize the communities in eight states that will go to polls over the next two years.

Out of the 99 Congress MPs in the Lok Sabha, 37 belong to the SC-ST communities, indicating the response that Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Save Constitution’ campaign had on the voters, said party insiders, adding that the grand old party must now take forward the momentum to have electoral benefit in the coming state elections.

Though this is a nationwide initiative of the Congress, it will be launched initially in states like Maharashtra, Haryana, UT Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Delhi, Bihar, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu that will have polls over the next two years.

As per the plan, the grand old party will hold district-level conventions involving the civil society groups to educate the voters on how the Constitution empowers and protects the marginalized communities.

“The entire campaign is based on the idea to take the “Save Constitution” drive forward. The idea actually germinated during Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra. Later, he ran a campaign during the national elections which flagged how the ruling BJP was weakening the Constitution that protects the marginalized communities. The response from the voters was huge and now we want to take our campaign forward,” AICC National Coordinator for SC, ST, OBC and Minority Departments K Raju told ETV Bharat.

“Rahul Gandhi held three ‘Save Constitution’ conventions for SC/ST groups during the Lok Sabha campaign in Delhi, Lucknow and Panchkula. Earlier, all the four AICC departments related to minorities, SC, ST and OBC had organized state-level conventions over the issue. Now we want to deepen this discussion through district-level Samvidhan Samman Sammelan,” he said.