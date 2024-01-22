Loading...

UP CM Yogi Adityanath arrives at Ram Mandir ahead of Ayodhya's grand consecration ceremony

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 22, 2024, 10:44 AM IST

Updated : Jan 22, 2024, 11:00 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath greeted everyone present at the Ram Temple after he arrived at the premises for the grand consecration ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived at Ram Temple in Ayodhya ahead of the grand consecration ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla. The CM also greeted all the Ram Bhakts who are in attendance for the grand event.

Earlier in the morning, CM Yogi Adityanath welcomed saints and religious leaders who have arrived in Ayodhya for the Pran Pratishtha or for the grand event.

"Hearty welcome and greetings to the saints and religious leaders coming from all over the country and the world for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the new idol of Shri Ram Lalla in the Prabhu Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple located in Shri Ayodhya Dham. Your dignified presence in Shri Ayodhya Dham will further strengthen our commitment towards 'Ramrajya'," UP's CM wrote in a post on X(formerly Twitter).

Yogi also greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being the major architect in the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. "Hearty welcome and greetings to the respected Prime Minister of the country, respected Shri @narendramodi ji, the architect of cultural renaissance in 'New India', in Shri Ayodhya Dham, the land sanctified by the feet of Lord Shri Ram and Mother Sita!," Yogi said in his X post.

CM Yogi reached Ayodhya on Sunday night for a final inspection of preparations before Monday’s Pran Pratishtha ceremony and visited important spots and streets. He also went to view a sand sculpture of Lord Ram created by noted artist Sudarsan Pattnaik and also took a selfie with it.

The famous sand artist Pattnaik, along with his team, created the sand sculpture measuring 55 feet in length, 35 feet in width, and 23 feet in height after the State Lalit Kala Academy organised a sand art camp on the occasion of Ramotsav 2024.

Last Updated :Jan 22, 2024, 11:00 AM IST

