UAE Rain Alert: Indian Airlines Issue Travel Advisories for Passengers Travelling to Emirates

New Delhi: Days after UAE witnessed severe flooding in April which brought the daily life to a standstill, heavy rains yet again hit the city on Thursday leading to cancellation of flights with several Indian airlines issuing travel advisories for Indian passengers planning to travel to the West Asian country.

An orange alert had been issued in the UAE on Thursday after heavy rains and thunderstorms swept through the Emirates. Residents woke up to downpours and strong winds in their neighborhoods. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued alerts indicating heavy rains since midnight, with Dubai experiencing showers and lightning.

Bus users were also informed by Dubai's Road Transport Authority (RTA) of the intercity bus services' temporary suspension due to heavy downpour.

India's leading air carrier Indigo on Thursday via X (formerly Twitter) posted that “Due to bad weather in Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al-Khaimah and Abu Dhabi, our flight operations are impacted. Road blockages may disrupt local transport. Plan accordingly. Please keep a track of your flight status".

Also, Tata Group-owned Vistara said that due to the anticipated bad weather conditions from May 2nd to May 5th, traffic congestion is expected enroute to Dubai Airport. Customers are advised to allow more time for their journey to the airport. Thank you.

Similarly, Spicejet posted that "Due to bad weather (thunderstorms with rain) in Dubai (DXB), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status."

Passengers departing from Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) are advised to check their flight status, arrive early for security checks, plan their route using traffic apps, and utilize the Dubai Metro when possible.