UAE Rain Alert: Indian Airlines Issue Travel Advisories for Passengers Travelling to Emirates

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 2, 2024, 4:10 PM IST

UAE Rain Alert: Indian Airlines Issue Travel Advisories for Indian Passengers
UAE Rain Alert: Indian Airlines Issue Travel Advisories for Indian Passengers ()

Amid such disturbing weather conditions, several Indian airlines including Indigo, Vistara and SpiceJet asked Indian passengers planning to travel to the West Asian country to keep a track of their flight status, arrive early for security checks as all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected.

New Delhi: Days after UAE witnessed severe flooding in April which brought the daily life to a standstill, heavy rains yet again hit the city on Thursday leading to cancellation of flights with several Indian airlines issuing travel advisories for Indian passengers planning to travel to the West Asian country.

An orange alert had been issued in the UAE on Thursday after heavy rains and thunderstorms swept through the Emirates. Residents woke up to downpours and strong winds in their neighborhoods. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued alerts indicating heavy rains since midnight, with Dubai experiencing showers and lightning.

Bus users were also informed by Dubai's Road Transport Authority (RTA) of the intercity bus services' temporary suspension due to heavy downpour.

India's leading air carrier Indigo on Thursday via X (formerly Twitter) posted that “Due to bad weather in Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al-Khaimah and Abu Dhabi, our flight operations are impacted. Road blockages may disrupt local transport. Plan accordingly. Please keep a track of your flight status".

Also, Tata Group-owned Vistara said that due to the anticipated bad weather conditions from May 2nd to May 5th, traffic congestion is expected enroute to Dubai Airport. Customers are advised to allow more time for their journey to the airport. Thank you.

Similarly, Spicejet posted that "Due to bad weather (thunderstorms with rain) in Dubai (DXB), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status."

Passengers departing from Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) are advised to check their flight status, arrive early for security checks, plan their route using traffic apps, and utilize the Dubai Metro when possible.

Read More:

  1. Air India's Airbus A350 Lands In Dubai, Marks International Debut
  2. Dubai Flood: Indian Embassy Advises Indians To Reschedule Non-Essential Travel To UAE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.