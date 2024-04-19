Dubai Flood: Indian Embassy Advises Indians to Reschedule Non-Essential Travel to UAE

author img

By PTI

Published : Apr 19, 2024, 3:16 PM IST

The embassy in the advisory said that the UAE authorities are working very hard to normalise the flight operations. Meanwhile, the airport authorities have advised that passengers may travel to the airport "only after" final confirmation,

The embassy in the advisory said that the UAE authorities are working very hard to normalise the flight operations. Meanwhile, the airport authorities have advised that passengers may travel to the airport "only after" final confirmation,

Abu Dhabi: The Indian embassy in the UAE on Friday advised the inbound Indian passengers travelling to or transiting through Dubai International Airport to reschedule non-essential travel till operations normalise after the city witnessed unprecedented rains this week.

The United Arab Emirates is trying to recover from the record-setting rains this week which has caused massive flooding in Dubai and surrounding areas.

The embassy in the advisory said while the UAE authorities were working round the clock to ensure normalisation of operations, the airport authorities have advised that passengers may travel to the airport "only after" final confirmation from the respective airlines regarding the departure date and time of flights.

Due to disruption caused by unprecedented weather conditions in the UAE earlier this week, Dubai International Airport has temporarily limited the number of inbound flights, the advisory said.

Dubai International Airport, the world's busiest for international travel, hoped to be back on a normal schedule within 24 hours. "Inbound Indian passengers travelling to or transiting through Dubai International Airport are advised to reschedule non-essential travel till operations normalise," the statement said.

"To assist Indian nationals at the Dubai International Airport, the Consulate General of India in Dubai has operationalised emergency helpline numbers which have been functional since April 17," the statement said.

Read More

  1. Dubai Rain: Indian Mission in Dubai Launches Helpline Numbers for Affected Indians
  2. Dubai Rains: Air India, IndiGo, Air India Express Halt Flight Operations; Passengers Agitated

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: Why Israel is Not Retaliating Against Iran Till Now

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.