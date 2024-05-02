Air India's Airbus A350 Lands in Dubai, Marks International Debut

New Delhi: Tata backed Air India on Wednesday commenced flights on the busy Delhi-Dubai route using its brand-new Airbus A350-900 aircraft in the airline's bold new livery.

"With this, Air India’s flagship aircraft marked its international debut and Air India becomes the only carrier to operate the A350 between India and Dubai", the airline said in a statement. The commencement of flights was celebrated with pre-departure ceremonies at both Delhi and Dubai airports, where guests were presented with A350 memorabilia.

According to the statement by the company, Air India's A350-900 aircraft has a three-class cabin configuration with 316 seats, including 28 private Business suites, 24 Premium Economy seats, and 264 Economy seats. All seats are equipped with the latest technology and the entertainment systems.

"All seats on the aircraft feature the latest-generation Panasonic eX3 in-flight entertainment system and HD screens that offer more than

2,200 hours of entertainment content from around the world", the airline said.

Air India started inducting the A350s earlier this year as part of the 470 new aircraft order that Air India placed a year ago. Air India currently operates a total of 72 flights a week to Dubai from five Indian cities, of which 32 flights are from Delhi.

Air India had made a historic order for 470 aircraft from both Airbus and Boeing, to be delivered over the next five years, the induction of A350s into Air India's fleet began earlier this year as part of the airline's order. This includes a total of 20 Airbus A350-900 aircraft.