Surgeon Removes Iron Cylinder from Man's Stomach in UP's Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh): In a bizarre incident, a two-foot iron cylinder was found inside the stomach of a 32-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur on Sunday. The doctors removed the cylinder after the patient complained of severe stomach pain at the Shahi Global Hospital in the city. .

According to the doctor, the man reached the hospital complaining of stomach pain. The doctors conducted an ultrasound on the man and found an iron cylinder in his stomach. Hospital director Dr Shiv Shankar Shahi operated the patient and removed the cylinder from his stomach.

Dr Shahi has not yet revealed the identity of the patient. The doctor has released the video and photos of the operation. He has also advised that any wrong action can be fatal for anyone. The patient has not explained properly how the cylinder went inside the stomach of the patient. Doctors said that the patient is fine now and will be discharged in a day or two.

