Surgeon Removes Iron Cylinder from Man's Stomach in UP's Gorakhpur

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 1 hours ago

Iron cylinder found in patient's stomach in Gorakhpur

An iron cylinder was found inside the stomach of a man in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. The cylinder was removed after conducting an operation at the Shahi Global Hospital.

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh): In a bizarre incident, a two-foot iron cylinder was found inside the stomach of a 32-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur on Sunday. The doctors removed the cylinder after the patient complained of severe stomach pain at the Shahi Global Hospital in the city. .

According to the doctor, the man reached the hospital complaining of stomach pain. The doctors conducted an ultrasound on the man and found an iron cylinder in his stomach. Hospital director Dr Shiv Shankar Shahi operated the patient and removed the cylinder from his stomach.

Dr Shahi has not yet revealed the identity of the patient. The doctor has released the video and photos of the operation. He has also advised that any wrong action can be fatal for anyone. The patient has not explained properly how the cylinder went inside the stomach of the patient. Doctors said that the patient is fine now and will be discharged in a day or two.

  • " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="">

Read More

  1. Gujarat man in pain for 5 years didn't know he had a knife in his stomach'
  2. Andhra Pradesh shocker: Doctors perform cesarean section, forget scissors in the stomach; Collector orders probe

TAGGED:

cylinder out of patient stomachoperation in gorakhpurIron cylinder in patient stomach

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

ISRO's GSLV Rocket 'Naughty Boy' Carrying INSAT-3DS Meteorological Satellite Lifts-Off

India's Fresh Fruit Exports Surge 29%, Footprint Spreads To 111 Countries

Why tens of thousands of Indian farmers are protesting again?

Swaminathan Commission: All You Need to Know in 10 Points

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.