SC Seeks Centre, UGC Response on Plea against a Recommendation by Lyngdoh Committee

The Supreme Court on Monday heard a plea of a student against a recommendation by the Lyngdoh Committee that a student cannot contest more than once for an office bearer post in a student union. Such a provision is totally “arbitrary and discriminatory”, the petitioner's advocate submitted before the court.

New Delhi : The Supreme Court on Monday sought response from the central government, the University Grants Commission, and others on a plea against a recommendation by the Lyngdoh Committee that a student cannot contest more than once for an office bearer post of a student union.

A bench comprising justices Surya Kant and K V Viswanathan was hearing a plea filed by Uttarakhand resident Naveen Prakash Nautiyal and others against recommendation 6.5.6 of the Lyngdoh Committee. Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the petitioner, contended before the bench that no reason was advanced or discussion held about the particular recommendation. Bhushan insisted that this kind of provision is totally “arbitrary and discriminatory”.

After hearing submissions in the matter, the apex court sought response from Union of India, the University Grants Commission, and others and scheduled the matter for further hearing on April 10.

The Union Ministry of Human Resource Development had constituted the panel under J M Lyngdoh, a former Chief Election Commissioner, following an order from the apex court. The panel was set up to give recommendations on issues related to student bodies and student union elections conducted in universities, colleges and other higher education institutions across India. In May 2006, the panel submitted its report.

According to the panel’s recommendation, the candidate shall have one opportunity to contest for the post of office bearer, and two opportunities to contest for the post of an executive member. The apex court had accepted the panel's recommendation and in September 2006, directed that they shall be implemented by all colleges and universities for student union elections to be held thereafter.

